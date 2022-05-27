Grab this Asus Chromebook for just $99 in Best Buy's Memorial Day sales

If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal in today's Memorial Day sales, then you've come to the right place. The Best Buy Memorial Day sale just kicked off today and you grab the Asus CX22NA Chromebook for just $99 (opens in new tab) (down from $219). That's an almighty saving of 55%, making this one of the best laptop discounts we've spotted so far in retailers' Memorial Day laptop sales.
Of course, the Asus CX22NA won't rival the most expensive laptop hardware for performance or high-end features, but, being a Chromebook, it's designed for quick and easy use on the go – making it perfect for general browsing, school work, sending emails and other everyday tasks that don't require huge amounts of power.
What's more, at less than $100, the CX22NA now offers better value for money than ever. You'll have to act quickly, though – laptop deals as good as this rarely last long, and the Best Buy Memorial Day sale ends on Monday at Midnight.
Memorial Day deal: Asus Chromebook
Asus CX22NA 11.6" Chromebook:
$219 $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $120 - If you're after an ultra-portable, lightweight laptop that offers competent performance and battery life on the cheap, look no further than the Asus CX22NA, now just $99 at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. This Chromebook comes packing an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, meaning it's more than capable of consistently fast startups and smooth performance when completing everyday tasks. The CX22NA has an LED-backlit HD display, too, making it easy to use in dark environments. Best Buy's 55% markdown isn't likely to last long, and we're yet to see a cheaper Chromebook deal ahead of Memorial Day itself.
Whichever you choose based on what best suits your needs just know that you're coming away with one of the best cheap laptop deals available right now.