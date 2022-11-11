Dell's XPS 15 laptop gets $700 slashed off price in huge Black Friday deal

Dell Black Friday deals are live with massive discounts on best-selling laptops like Dell's powerful XPS 15. For a limited time, you can grab the Dell XPS 15 on sale for $2,199 thanks to today's massive $700 discount (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen and one of the best laptop bargains we've spotted in today's early Black Friday deals.



The Dell XPS 15 laptop features a stunning 15.6-inch OLED InfinityEdge display with an ultra-thin bezel around all four sides of the 16:10 screen for an immersive experience. While the sleek XPS 15 weighs just 4.2 pounds, you're still getting an ample amount of power thanks to the 12th Generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 series graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD.



Today's offer is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model and an incredible deal for a powerful laptop. You can find more of today's best Dell Black Friday deals below, with prices starting at just $399.99.

Black Friday deal: Dell XPS 15

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i9: was $2,899.99 now $2,199.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

More Dell Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $599.99 $399.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - With a Ryzen 5 5625U processor and 8GB of RAM, for the price, the Inspiron 15 is a very tempting Dell Black Friday deal for an all-round performer for under $400.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5: was $1,149.99 now $1,049.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for something more compact in today's Dell Black Friday sale, you can grab the XPS 13 laptop for $1,049.99, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen. A terrific value for money - the XPS 13 packs a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display, a 12th gen Intel i5-1230U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. With specs like these, this laptop is a great buy regardless of whether you're looking for a premium machine for casual use or a machine more suited to professional environments.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 17, Core i7, RTX 3050, 32GB RAM, 1TB: $2,549.99 $2,049.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - An incredibly powerful XPS 17 model features an RTX 3050 GPU, Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and a touch screen. For content creators, this is one of the best laptops you can buy right now, and Dell's Black Friday sale brings the price down to $2,049.99 thanks to today's massive $500 discount.

