Can't find a Black Friday Sonos deal? Here are the best alternatives

So, you're hammering through the Black Friday deals, and yet you can't find anything that tickles that multi-room itch that you were desperate for - the perfect Black Friday Sonos deal.

There's been so little out there this year, and it looks like that's down to stock shortages and shipping issues - Sonos itself has said on its own website that there's limited stock and shipping issues: "Be the sound hero of the season. Get ahead of high demand and limited supply."

It's also increased the price of the its speakers of late, such - it would seem - are the difficulties in getting stock out there, which rather makes a mockery of our attempt to tell you which Sonos speaker to buy on Black Friday.

So, instead of bringing you a super Sonos Arc deal, and in light of the fact there aren't many good discounts out there, we have managed to find some Sonos deals... these are the best we could rustle up:

Sonos deals in the US

Sonos In-Ceiling Speakers: $599 Sonos In-Ceiling Speakers: $599 $495 at Amazon

Save $104 - These phenomenal Sonos speakers are seeing their biggest price cut yet at Amazon, and are perfect for if you're looking to create a more discreet home theatre setup.

Two Room Set Sonos One SL: $509 Two Room Set Sonos One SL: $509 $481 at Amazon

Save $28 - It's not the biggest discount ever, but you're getting two incredible Sonos One speakers, perfect for adding hugely immersive sound to your home theatre setup.

Sonos Wireless Amplifier 125 Watt Black Amplified Streaming Music System: $964 Sonos Wireless Amplifier 125 Watt Black Amplified Streaming Music System: $964 $899 at Amazon

Save $65 - This wireless subwoofer fits perfectly on a bookshelf or as part of a bigger home theatre setup, offering punchy bass that's ideal for action-oriented movies and TV shows.

You could pick up a discontinued Sonos Bridge from Amazon for $38.99 - a heavy discount because you no longer need it. It was originally designed to allow you to create a dedicated Sonos network, but that functionality has been baked into the Sonos speakers themselves now.

Sonos deals in the UK

Sonos Roam: £179 Sonos Roam: £179 £159 at Sonos

Save £20 – This fantastic little speaker is getting a tasty little discount for Black Friday. You can save over 10%, making it that much easier to enjoy the on-the-go sound of this portable Bluetooth speaker. Smart assistant support for Alexa and Google Assistant doesn't hurt, and neither does its ability to connect to Wi-Fi and work with other Sonos speakers.

Sonos Portable Set with Move + Roam: £578 Sonos Portable Set with Move + Roam: £578 £558 at Sonos

Save £20 – Enjoy both power and portability with this two-item pack from Sonos. You can get both a powerful Sonos Move to really liven up backyard barbecues and outdoor gatherings as well as a Sonos Roam to easily take in your bag for hikes and picnics. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, they're both just as good at home as they are on the go.

Sonos Portable Set with Roam: £358 Sonos Portable Set with Roam: £358 £318 at Sonos

Save £40 – Why settle for one Sonos Roam when you can get two and double your savings. The this two-pack of Sonos Roam speakers will let you double up on your sound, as you can sync the speakers on Wi-Fi to play together around your home. It's not just twice as much volume either, as the two speakers can provide stereo separation, with one serving as a left channel and the other as right.

The best Sonos Black Friday alternatives

OK, so let's assume you can't find the Sonos deal you wanted. Maybe you wanted a Roam, but that's only available in the UK. Maybe you were after a cheeky Sonos Arc deal, and nothing is forthcoming.

Or perhaps you wanted a full wireless audio system in your house? Well, here are the best alternatives, giving you full sound throughout your home - for varying quality and cost.

Best Sonos Roam alternative

Ultimate Ears Boom 3: $199 Ultimate Ears Boom 3: $199 $149 at Walmart (save $50)

Right - let's start here. Usually we'd recommend the Sonos Move as a Roam alternative... but that's not happening. So it's down to this: the third item in our best Bluetooth speakers. It's got excellent sound, a lovely water resistant shell and a powerful rubberised finish - and it's at a great price.

Best Sonos Arc alternative

Sansung 3.1.2ch Q800A Q Series Soundbar: $577.99 Sansung 3.1.2ch Q800A Q Series Soundbar: $577.99 $477.99 at Amazon (save $NaN)

This isn't actually the next in the list of our best soundbars - it's fifth in our list. But for the price, it's actually the best deal - giving quality sound and adding in Dolby Atmos to boot.

Best Sonos connected alternatives

Apple HomePod Mini: $99.99 Apple HomePod Mini: $99.99 $89.99 at Staples (save $10)

Rare as hen's teeth, a discount like this. The mini speakers are very rarely on sale, but they do create a brilliant network if you've got an iPhone or iPad. We use them regularly, and we're still pining for the larger HomePod, which is sadly discontinued. But these smaller options offer great sound quality and access to Siri for smart home fun.

Google Nest Audio: $99.99 Google Nest Audio: $99.99 $59.99 at Google (save $40)

Google's getting in on the smart networks for speaker - this model sounds pretty good, but is better at listening to voices. It'll do what you tell it too, but lacks the high and mid-range tones that you might expect from Sonos. That said, we still awarded it 3.5 stars, and praised its sleek design.