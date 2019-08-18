The best Walmart sales and deals in August 2019

August is a fantastic month to find stellar deals at Walmart. You can find back to school discounts on everything from laptops and tablets to kitchen appliances and smart home devices. If you're not looking for school supplies, Walmart also has end-of-summer clearance deals on TVs, smartwatches, vacuums, and more.



To help you sort through Walmart's site, we've rounded up the best deals in a variety of different categories. Some of our top Walmart deals include the the Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $279.99, and the Roomba 680 robot vacuum on sale for $239.99. You'll also find discounts on Google's range of smart speakers and other smart home devices, which aren't available on Amazon.



We've listed the best Walmart sales that are currently available below, and we'll be updating this page as new deals pop up. Keep in mind that Walmart offers free shipping on orders over $35, and some items even qualify for free next day shipping.

The best Walmart deals:

Walmart's TV deals

Sceptre 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $179.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills budget TV, then look no further than the Sceptre 50-inch TV that's on sale at Walmart for just $179.99. The HD TV features three different HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite devices from your TV.

JVC 49-inch FHD Roku Smart TV $349.99 $219.99 at Walmart

The budget JVC TV is a fantastic option if you're looking for mid-size TV with smart capabilities. The 49-inch TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more.

Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $279.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $280 at Walmart. The TV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Sony 49-inch Bravia X800E 4K Ultra HD TV $898 $519 at Walmart

You can save over $519 on the Sony 49-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The Android TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you use your voice to control your TV.

Walmart's iPad deals

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

Get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and comes in your color choice of silver, gold or space grey.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB $649 $549 at Walmart

Save $100 on the powerful iPad Pro at Walmart. The 10.5-inch tablet packs 64GB of storage, offers Touch-ID, provides a ten-hour battery life, and comes in your color choice of gold or rose gold.

Walmart Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $229 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 in a white sport band with cellular on sale for $229. The Series 3 smartwatch features GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even your iPhone is far away.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 42mm $309 $285.90 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $285.90. The series 3 smartwatch comes with a 42mm display and includes heart rate monitoring and GPS technology.

Walmart's PS4, Xbox and Nintendo deals

Microsoft Xbox One Controller $59 $39.99 at Walmart

Snag an Xbox One wireless controller on sale at Walmart for just $39.99. That's a $20 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the official controller.

PS4 Slim 1TB Console | $299.99 $279.95 at Walmart

The larger 1TB PS4 is a must-buy at the right price compared to the standard 500GB version. So many games now have a minimum 50GB mandatory install so the larger capacity is super handy if you have decent-sized game collection.

Xbox One X | NBA 2K19 | $499.99 $339.99 at Walmart

With so many stores still charging over $400 for the 4K super console alone, this is a fantastic Walmart deal. We'd happily pay this price for just the console, but we'll certainly take it with the best basketball game money can buy too.

Walmart's Fitbit deals

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $87.99 at Walmart

Get the ultra-slim Fitbit Alta HR on sale at Walmart for $87.99. That's a $41 discount, and the lowest price we've found for the activity tracker, which offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch $299 $269.95 at Walmart

Walmart has a $30 price cut on the feature rich Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. The water-resistant Fitbit Ionic includes GPS technology and tracks heart rate, activity, sleep and calories burned.

Walmart headphone deals

urBeats3 Earphones with 3.5mm Plug $79 $39 at Walmart

You can get the urBeats3 earphones in gray on sale at Walmart for just $39. The earbuds features a remote and mic and include inline call and music controls.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $144.99 at Walmart

A rare price cut, you can save $14 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods that come with a charging case.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.9 5 $179 at Walmart

Save over $100 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provides up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and features Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

Samsung Galaxy Buds $129.99 $127.99 at Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Buds get a modest price cut at Walmart. The all-new earbuds features Ambient Aware technology which lets you control how much surrounding noise you want to hear and provide up to 13 hours of battery life.

Walmart laptop deals

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 $229 $159 at Walmart

Get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The 11.6-inch Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and provides up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Dell Inspiron 11 3185 2-in-1 Laptop $349 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 11 laptop on sale at Walmart for $249. The 2-in-1 laptop features 4GB of RAM, a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e Processor with Radeon R5 Graphics, and 500GB SSD.

Walmart smart home deals

Google Home Mini 2-Pack $98 $78 at Walmart

Fill your home with double the music with the Google Home Mini 2-pack at Walmart. The compact speakers work with the Google Assistant to play music, answer questions, and control other smart home devices.

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $79 at Walmart

This larger version has a louder speaker and the audio range is a bit more nuanced than the Mini. If you're going to play a lot of music, it's worth spending a bit more on this version.

Google Nest Hub $149 $99 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub for $99. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

Google Home Max $399 $269 at Walmart

The Google Home Max is much bigger than any other Google home speaker and is capable of really filling the room with sound. And we mean that too as the speakers reacts to the size and shape of a room to give you the best sound. Get it on sale right now for $269.

Walmart vacuum deals

Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum $139 $119.99 at Walmart

Get the Dyson V6 handheld vacuum on sale for $119.99. That's the best price we've found for the mini Dyson that's made for cars and small spaces and comes with six convenient attachments.

Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum $299 $239 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale at Walmart for $239. The iRobot 680 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $279 $249 at Walmart

You can save $30 on the Dyson V7 Cordless stick Vacuum cleaner at Walmart. The lightweight V7 provides 30 minutes of run time and can transform into a handheld vacuum.

Walmart kitchen appliance deals

Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker $99 $79 at Walmart

The Instant Pot Lux80 features 14 different built-in smart programs and combines six kitchen appliances in one. The eight-quart pressure cooker is perfect for making large meals for families and is on sale for $79.

NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender $129 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the NutriBullet blender at Walmart. The NutriBullet Pro features a high performance 900-watt motor and comes with 32-oz cups that you can take on the go.

