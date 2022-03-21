Apple's all-new iPad Air gets a first-time price cut in rare deal at Amazon

Apple's all-new iPad Air was just released earlier this month, and we've already spotted a rare deal on the powerful tablet at Amazon. You can get the iPad Air 5 on sale for $569.99 (was $599.99). That's a $30 discount and the first time we've seen the tablet on sale.



The 2022 iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage, and now includes Apple's powerful M1 chip, which results in laptop-like speed and performance. The iPad Air also packs an impressive camera system with an all-new front camera for better video calling. You're also getting Touch ID, an all-day battery life, and support for 5G.



While the $30 price cut might not seem like this much, this is the best price you can find right now and an impressive discount for a newly released Apple device. Today's iPad deal applies to all colors, and as of right now, the tablet is in stock and ready to ship.

Today's best iPad deal

2022 Apple iPad Air (64GB): $599 $569.99 at Amazon

More iPad deals

