The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals and pre-orders in November 2020

If you're looking for where to pick up Apple's latest flagship device you've landed on the right page. We've rounded all of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals to pre-order right here including both options from the big carriers and top retailers. Make no bones about it though, this new iPhone sure is expensive, and if you're wanting to get your hands on the best, you'll have to pay a pretty penny. Don't fret though, there are a few handy iPhone 12 Pro Max deals you can take advantage of already that should help soften that blow.

Alongside the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the final wave of recent phone launches from Apple, and joins the already released iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Pre-orders are currently going live on November 6. although the devices will be shipping for a November 13. delivery date. We've heard some rumors recently that stocks on launch could be quite low, so we definitely recommend getting your pre-order in early if you're interested.

At an introductory price of $1099, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is currently the most premium smartphone offering from Apple. Alongside an absolutely lavish 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, it also features a huge array of excellent new camera features that are sure to make it the phone to beat when it comes to convenient high-quality photos and videos. It's also of course featuring Apple's latest A14 Bionic chip - its fastest mobile processor yet, and a gorgeous new squared-off aesthetic that features a stainless steel chassis backed with a new glass design.

Just below you'll find our top picks of iPhone 12 Pro Max deals to pre-order alongside a more detailed deep dive into this brand new flagship. You'll also find a handy specs sheet, just in case you wanted to contrast and compare it against the 12 Pro or other leading devices.

Check out this week's iPhone deals for deals on the older devices

Alternatively, See the best cell phone deals available this week

iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order deals

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: buy one, get one free, or save up to $412 with eligible trade-in at Verizon

There's something for everyone with Verizon's introductory iPhone 12 Pro Max deals. Firstly purchase a new device with a new unlimited data plan and big red will throw in a second device for completely free (worth $1099). Secondly, for those looking to upgrade, trade-in your old device and get up to $412 off your new phone - an effective monthly bill of $22 over 24 months.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: $36.36 $13.30/mo with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's introductory iPhone 12 Pro Max deals are offering a huge $700 price cut for customers who are looking to trade-in their old phone plus pick up a new device with a new unlimited plan. Sure, it's not a free iPhone, but that's a huge saving that goes a long way to offset the cost of this absolute monster of a phone.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: save up to $370 with trade-in

Another fantastic option on launch is Apple's wildly popular trade-in program - which looks to give you a maximum possible saving of up to $370 on a new device. That's of course not quite as generous as the trade-ins from the big carriers but it's easily the best (and your only option) if you want a cheaper unlocked device this week.

View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1099 $849 at Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity has a $250 discount for all iPhone purchases right now and that even extends to the newest releases this week. Note - even though we've listed the upfront purchase cost, this isn't for an unlocked device, your new iPhone 12 Pro Max will need to be activated on one of Xfinity's great cheap pre-paid plans.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals: what you need to know

iPhone 12 Pro Max: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 6.7-inch OLED| Resolution: 1284 x 2778 | CPU: A14 Bionic| Memory: 6GB | Weight: 228g |Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB | Battery: 3,687mAh | Rear camera: 12MP dual wide/ultrawide/telephoto| Front camera: 12MP

So here it is, the biggest, meanest flagship device from Apple in 2020 - the iPhone 12 Pro Max. No surprises, Apple's pulled out all the stops with this eye-wateringly expensive phone but thankfully it's not just an iterative improvement on last year's iPhone 11 Pro Max.

As with all new 12 series iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features the new A14 Bionic chip and a rather fetching squared-off aesthetic that's more in line with the Apple devices of old than the previous 11 series. It's also rocking the new 'Ceramic shield' tech that promises a more shatter-resistant screen that's (apparently) four times tougher than previous glass designs. That's a nice little addition when you consider you'll probably want to keep this insanely expensive phone in tip-top condition.

Perhaps the most marked upgrades in the 12 Pro Max is found within its lavish triple array of rear cameras - which easily make this the top choice for phone snappers right now. According to Apple, the 12 Pro Max has a sensor that's 47% larger than the previous 11 Pro Max, which equates to a whopping 87% increase in low-light performance. The 12 Pro Max's telephoto lens also features a 5x zoom, as opposed to the 4x on the standard iPhone 12 Pro.

Alongside aft-mentioned iPhone 12 Pro, the 12 Pro Max now also features a brand-new LiDAR scanner (for depth sensing, portraits and augmented reality apps), and also supports HDR video and Dolby Vision up to 60fp. Both of these new flagship devices are looking like fantastic options for avid videographers and photographers alike, if you can afford the hefty price tag that is.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: compare carrier plans