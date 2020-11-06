The best iPhone 12 Mini deals and pre-orders in November 2020

The second major Apple release in recent months, iPhone 12 Mini deals are now available for pre-order over at the major carriers and Apple itself. This interesting new pint-sized phone is a real departure from Apple - never before has it offered a cut-down (but still powerful) version of their main flagship. We think it's going to go down rather well this year and if you're on the hunt for the best iPhone 12 deals for pre-order, we've rounded them all up right here.

Following the release of last month's iPhone 12 deals, the Mini comes hot on the heels of one of the better-received iPhones in previous years. Pre-orders are currently going live on November 6. and the devices themselves will most likely be shipping for a November 13. delivery date. Apple has stated that stocks on the new iPhone devices could be fairly limited too, so we recommend putting your pre-order in early to avoid disappointment.

Retailing at an introductory price of $699, the iPhone 12 Mini shares all the hallmarks of it's larger sibling - namely a new A14 Bionic processor and an upgraded OLED screen and camera system. It's also rocking Apple's new 'Ceramic Shield' technology, which the tech giant claims is four times more shatter-resistant than standard glass designs. That's a good thing too, especially since the 12 Mini shares the same squared-off edges and glass-backed design of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Just below we're rounding up this week's best introductory iPhone 12 Mini deals and pre-orders alongside a much more detailed mini-review. You'll also find a quick specs sheet, just in case you were wondering how this new little device measured up against the competition.

iPhone 12 Mini pre-order deals

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: buy one, get one free, or save up to $412 with eligible trade-in at Verizon

Verizon's introductory iPhone 12 Mini deals are potentially even better than those we saw on the standard iPhone 12 last month. Firstly, if you're picking up your device with a new unlimited data plan Verizon will score you another device for absolutely free. That's not your only option though - if you're trading in that old phone you can opt for a saving of up to $412, which will cut your bill down to around $12 a month.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: $23/mo free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

A total saving of up to $700 is up for grabs right now with AT&T's first round of iPhone 12 Mini deals - effectively giving you the potential to score a free device. To be eligible, you'll have to trade-in an old device and buy your new one with a new unlimited plan, but if you do then you'll score a hefty rebate over 30 months.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: save up to $250 with trade-in

Going unlocked? Apple's generous trade-in program is a great option if you're going be pairing your device with a cheap pre-paid plan. Possible savings of up to $250 are available with the new 12 Mini, which isn't bad if you've been thinking about upgrading that old iPhone SE or 8 for example.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: $699 $449 at Xfinity Mobile

For one of the cheapest options at launch check out Xfinity Mobile, who has a $250 price cut available on all iPhones bought on its service - new releases included. Paired with one of its cheap prepaid plans, this is a fantastic option all around for those who don't have a trade-in or would prefer to go with a smaller carrier.

iPhone 12 Mini deals: what you need to know

iPhone 12 Mini: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 5.4-inch OLED| Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: A14 Bionic| Memory: 4GB | Weight: 135g |Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 2,227mAh | Rear camera: 12MP dual wide/ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

The iPhone 12 Mini represents a new direction for Apple. Never before have they opted to make a smaller, cheaper version of their main flagship (in this case the iPhone 12) that still retains all that power and new tech under the hood.

With the latest A14 Bionic processor, camera system, iOS, and squared-off edge aesthetic, make no mistake about it - the iPhone 12 Mini is very much a modern flagship device, just in a slightly smaller form factor. With 5G compatibility too, it's simply a choice for those who want a new iPhone that resembles the smaller, classic designs of yesteryear.

All new 12 series iPhones feature a glass-backed design that Apple claim is four times more shatter-resistant than its previous designs thanks to what it's calling its Ceramic Shield technology. Another key upgrade is the new Mag-Safe charging technology too, which Apple introduced to make wireless charging a lot easier. It's essentially a magnet that will stop your phone from slipping on the mat, although Apple has stated wireless charging won't be quite as fast on the Mini, probably due to overheating reasons.

While it's still early days, we at TechRadar think the iPhone 12 Mini has the potential to be a real hit. It's got all those modern appointments and key upgrades over the iPhone 11 - namely 5G, a new processor, and OLED display, but coming in at $100 cheaper right from the bat. It's also got that classic palm-sized form factor that'll easily slip in and out of any pocket.

