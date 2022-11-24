31 awesome Black Friday deals for under £50

Black Friday may be dominated by big-screen TVs, laptops and large kitchen appliances but there are loads of opportunities to pick up a deal if you're on a budget. We've gathered together over 30 Black Friday deals that you can buy for less than £50 right now - with many that are considerably below that price.

There's a huge variety of different products, that fit within our somewhat arbitrarily chosen limit, too.

We've got smart home tech, small appliances, headphones, toys, homewares and a selection of nifty gadgets that work well as gifts or as a little treat for yourself. Because, let's be honest, whose life wouldn't be improved by a £6 meat thermometer?

Jokes aside, there's also a coffee machine for £29 and chocolates from just £1. Check them out below and see if anything takes your fancy.

If you're looking to splash the cash on anything else, our regularly updated Black Friday deals hub features even more of the best offers available this year.

31 Black Friday deals under £50

(opens in new tab) JLab Go Air Pop: was £20 now £17.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

These fantastic little true wireless earbuds were a stone-cold steal when we first reviewed them. Now, thanks to the early Black Friday deals at John Lewis, you can save an extra 10% on these excellent affordable and comfortable buds. They boast Bluetooth 5.1, wearer-detection, three effective EQ profiles, on-ear volume control and a whopping 32-hour battery life. Bargain.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was £39.99 now £16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Black Friday sale slashes the Echo Dot to £16.99 - that's back down to the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control connected smart devices around the home such as lighting and heating. It's an older model but functions almost identically to the more modern design.

(opens in new tab) Morphy Richards Accents Pyramid Kettle: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Kettles can be much of a muchness, but this is a good offer on a large and stylish option from Morphy Richards. Multiple colour options are available to suit your decor with a light touch of rose gold. It also features a large capacity of 1.5l that makes up to six drinks and a limescale filter keeps water clean and clear.

(opens in new tab) Lego Harry Potter 2022 Advent Calendar: was £30 now £14.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Pick up this advent calendar with a Black Friday deal and it should arrive just in time for December 1. Rather than daily chocolate, you get a new mini Lego set to build or a character to assemble from each film in the Harry Potter franchise including Harry Potter, Nymphadora Tonks and Neville Longbottom.

(opens in new tab) Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket: was £60 now from £34.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best overall - This electric blanket from Silentnight comes in three sizes: single, double and king, each with varying discounts. You can also pay a little more for two additional versions - one gives you dual control for £57 (ideal if you have different preferences to your partner) and the other is made from 'extra fluffy' fleece for extra comfort (from £69). There's a chance the price of all three versions will drop in the coming days - we saw the basic version for around £23 in February/March. But inflation has kicked in since then and there are no guarantees.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now half-price - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart.

(opens in new tab) Lindt chocolate: from £1 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A Christmas classic, why not add some chocolate to your checkout while you're shopping this Black Friday? Alongside booze, this is the most popular stocking filler that people shop for during this event and Amazon is offering plenty of selection in its Lindt chocolate section. Christmas-themed items include reindeer, (edible) Christmas tree decorations, and of course advent calendars.

(opens in new tab) Salter EK2408 Filter Coffee Machine: was £23.99 now £19.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you're after a basic budget coffee machine then you can't go wrong with this offer at Currys. For just £20 you get a filter coffee machine plus a 420ml travel mug so you can take your brew with you on the go. It also includes a reusable filter that's easy to clean and will save you from buying new ones.

(opens in new tab) Tefal 5-Piece Essential Pots and Pans Set: was £78 now £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These are currently a number one best seller on Amazon and it's easy to see why at this price. Tefal is a solid name in cookware and this set includes everything you need for the kitchen - including three pots and two frying pans. They're non-stick and suitable for all hobs, including induction.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

This is a great price for the classic Xbox Wireless Controller. The lowest discount for the gamepad yet means that this deal is turning some heads. Multiple colours are available too so you can pick your favourite style.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (Wired): was £49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheaper wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell is even more affordable now it's back down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday. Footage and alerts can be sent to your phone via the app, or other devices around the home such as smart displays and TVs. Note: this version has to be connected to your existing wiring.

(opens in new tab) Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser: was £99.95 now £49.95 at Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab)

Hot beverage connoisseurs will have likely heard of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. It's on a lot of our hit lists as a pricey yet spectacular kitchen appliance, creating the smooth, rich hot chocolate of your dreams. Now, you can get it half-price at Hotel Chocolat, but it does require you to take out a subscription on refills.

(opens in new tab) Umi Meat Thermometer: was £11.99 now £6.58 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This handy cooking tool, especially with the big Christmas meal coming up, is now 45% off at Amazon. Results are within 0.5 degrees of accuracy and shown on an easy-to-read LED display, so you can feel safe in the knowledge your turkey or meat of choice is cooked through.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds: was £90 now £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Under intense review, we called these Sony earbuds "great value for money" – but that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery life can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and they've only been this cheap once before.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99 now £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

To stream shows and movies in 4K you need to upgrade to the fittingly-named Fire TV Stick 4K. Today's deal is fine, but we have seen this version of the streaming stick for as low as £24.99 in the past. It's likely that this cheaper offer won't return given the current economic climate, so this is the best price we'll see for the rest of the year.

(opens in new tab) Eufy HomeVac H11: was £49.99 now £30.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Getting a handheld vacuum cleaner for just over £30 is a big win. The deal is now live to all on Amazon and makes it the cheapest price it has ever been.

(opens in new tab) Lego The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter: was £59.99 now £47.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a bit more The Mandalorian action, then you can pick up this N-1 Starfighter set for 20%-off at Amazon right now. You not only get the suped-up Naboo craft but also Mando, The Child, Peli Motto, and BD Droid figures. This model is full of details that make it both a great piece to put on display, or as an action-packed toy so you can take the characters on a Star Wars adventure.

(opens in new tab) Tassimo Bosch Style Coffee Machine: was £106 now £29 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Currys is currently offering this vibrant Tassimo coffee machine for £77 less than its usual retail price. For just £29, the Tassimo Bosch Style will let you brew up to 50 different types of coffee, and will automatically shut itself off when not in use to help you save energy. We'd suggest acting on this deal swiftly as they're likely to prove very popular throughout November.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Pro 1 Electric Toothbrush: was £59.99 now £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Oral-B's pro oscillating electric toothbrush, complete with a bottle of 24-hour protection toothpaste, at its best-ever price. This makes for a good Christmas gift or a way to get a cheap upgrade from a manual brush.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest generation Echo Dot smart speaker offers a step up in audio quality to deliver clearer vocals, more powerful bass and a more vibrant sound overall. Apart from that, it's capable of exactly the same features as previous models, so it's up to you whether it's worth paying extra. It is the first time the brand-new Echo Dot has been on sale since launch, though, so it's a rare deal. Plus, the last-gen model is now sold out, so this is the next best option.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5: was £74.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can get the Echo Show 5 for its cheapest ever price once again at Amazon. The small smart display can be used for all sorts of functions around the home, including setting timers, playing music, streaming videos, displaying photos and controlling other smart devices around the home. With the 2MP camera on top, too, you can video call others on the Alexa app or on other Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sony's standard gamepad for the PS5 is a clever bit of kit, using adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to give you a closer connection with the games you play. They're normally pretty pricey and we've never seen them go below £39.99 on Amazon before, so this may be the cheapest we see them go this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7: was £49.99 now £31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The brand new version of Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 Tablet is now down to its lowest-ever price. As a basic device for light browsing and streaming with a 7-hour battery life, it's exceptional value for money after this saving of around £20. Definitely consider the upgrade to a Fire Tablet 7 with 32GB of storage for just £10 more, should you want more space for files and apps.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit Band 5: was £29 now £21.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

The Amazfit Band 5 is a basic and cheap fitness tracker, but is ideal if you want to take this first steps in monitoring your exercise. Sure, trackers and smartwatches from the likes of Apple and Fitbit may be packed with more features, but for the curious out there this is a good place to start. Features include exercise tracking, step and calorie counting, heart rate monitoring, and a 15 day battery life.

(opens in new tab) Waterpik Ultra Plus Water Flosser: was £74.99 now £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Waterpik's Ultra Plus flosser comes with six flosser tips and 10 pressure settings and offers a fully personalized cleaning experience. The 600 ml water reservoir allows for 90 seconds of flossing time, and the unit is backed by a 3-year warranty. It's never been so cheap; the perfect time to start cleaning your teeth like a pro.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Hangers: was £13.87 now £11.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A low price for a pack of 30 slim velvet hangers from Amazon. They feature notched shoulders and rotating metal hooks that would suit a variety of different clothing. At about 40p a hanger, it's a good number for relatively little money.

(opens in new tab) Macmillan 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar: was £88 now £38 at Boots (opens in new tab)

There's £50 off this beauty advent calendar at Boots that's made in collaboration with cancer support charity Macmillan. Inside there are two dozen beauty products, including moisturisers, masks, creams and makeup. It's a fantastic price for a lot of products, plus, £2 from every sale is donated to the charity.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick: was £39.99 now £22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a solid price for the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick for Black Friday. Today's deal brings it to within £3 of the cheapest price ever, so it's a reasonable offer if you missed out on the discount over Prime Day. Simply plug it into your TV to get access to all the main streaming apps, full HD content and Alexa voice controls.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Essential: was £50 now £34.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Here's a 25% saving on the basic PlayStation Plus Essential membership - plus a little extra off from Amazon. This comes with exactly the same benefits as the old version, including access to online multiplayer, free games each month, cloud saves, and more.

(opens in new tab) Philips 7-in-1 All-in-One Trimmer: was £21.99 now £17.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now, this is cheap for a trimmer that comes with seven different attachments for your face and hair. Included are two stubble combs, a hair comb, two beard combs, and a nose and hair trimmer. A bargain for all this at under £20 - and equal to the lowest price ever for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Breville Obliq 4-Slice Toaster: was £79.99 now £34.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

There's over 50% off this Breville 4-Slice Toaster, dropping it to just £34.99. It's a good price for one of the most vital pieces of kitchen equipment. It comes with a few handy extra features including variable slots for different-sized slices and a high lift to easily and more safely remove smaller items.

