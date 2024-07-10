New Virgin Media broadband customers can get a free LG Smart TV or £250 in bill credit

Searching for a new broadband deal and looking for something that will provide you with rewards? Well, right now, Virgin Media is offering a host of packages that are sure to grab your attention!

Until the 14th of July, new Virgin Media customers have the opportunity to get their hands on a 43” LG Smart UHD TV worth £379.99 or £250 bill credit, when they purchase selected bundles on an 18-month contract.

Added to this, all customers who sign up for one of the provider's selected deals will also benefit from free setup (usually £35) and a host of content, including recently added themed channels across popular genres such as comedy, crime, and mystery at no extra cost.

Finally, if you sign up before the offer ends, you'll also receive access to Priority from O2. This provides you with a number of additional benefits, including offers, rewards, deals, VIP experiences, and pre-sale ticket access (48 hours before anyone else) to the hottest gigs in town.

Here's a rundown of all the Virgin Media deals where you can get your hands on a 43” LG Smart UHD TV worth £379.99 or £250 bill credit when you sign up for an 18-month contract:

M125 Broadband + Bigger Combo bundle + Movies | 18-month contract | £60.99 per month

With this bundle, you get the company's impressive M125 broadband, which provides average download speeds of 264Mbps. Added to this, via Virgin's Bigger Combo bundle, you'll also get 218 TV channels, including Sky Cinema HD. So, with this package, you can watch the best new releases and movie-magic classics from the comfort of your own home.

M350 Broadband + Bigger Combo bundle + Sports HD | 18-month contract | £59.99 per month

With this great option, you get Virgin Media's M350 fibre broadband, which provides impressive average download speeds of 362Mbps. Added to this, via the TV package, you'll receive access to 204 TV channels, including a host of sports channels. This means you'll find it easy to watch Premier League football, WSL, F1, Cricket, Golf and Tennis - all in stunning HD. To make this deal even sweeter, it's usually £71 per month. So, by signing up now, you're also saving an additional £198 over 18 months.

M350 Broadband + Biggest Combo bundle + Sports and Cinema | 18-month contract | £64.99 per month

This bundle provides Virgin Media's M350 broadband package, which offers mighty download speeds of 362Mbps. Added to this, you also receive the company's Biggest Combo bundle, which provides 210+ channels, including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema HD, as well as a standard Netflix subscription. Impressively, this package is also in the sale - it's usually £91 per month, meaning you'll save £468 over the course of an 18-month contract.

Gig1 Fibre, Mega Volt, O2 Extra and an O2 SIM | 18-month contract | £84.99 per month

With this bundle, you get Virgin Media's Gig1 package, which provides you with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps. Added to this, you'll also receive Virgin Media's Wi-Fi guarantee at no extra cost. When it comes to TV, you'll gain access to 230+ channels, as well as a standard Netflix plan. On top of this, you'll also receive a number of other benefits, including an unlimited O2 SIM that offers inclusive roaming in 75 worldwide destination. Finally, you can also choose a free six-month subscription to Disney+, Amazon Prime, Audible, Cafeyn, Amazon Music Unlimited or McAfee Mobile Security Plus at no extra cost.

Why we love Virgin Media

Virgin Media is undeniably one of the UK's best and most popular broadband providers. It's easy to see why this is the case.

After all, the company offers one of the best and widest selection of broadband options, ranging from its entry-level M125 tariff (which still provides superfast average download speeds of 132Mbps), to its mighty Gig2 (2,000Mbps) option, which is one of the very fastest on the market at the moment.

On top of this, as the above deals and packages show, Virgin Media also offers some of the very best broadband and TV bundles on the market. These offer a great collection of different channels, including options from the likes of Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, and TNT Sport.

That said, although Virgin Media is undoubtedly a leading provider, it isn't perfect. For example, Virgin has faced criticism for the quality of its customer services in recent years. This was most notably shown in the latest Ofcom reports, which have revealed that Virgin Media has been the worst broadband provider in the country when it comes to customer complaints handling.

Best Virgin broadband deals

Unable to get these packages at your address? Or would you like something a little bit cheaper? Simply head over to our best broadband deals, or enter your postcode into our widget below. We'll then show you all the top offers you can get at your address.