Get NOW Broadband's Full Fibre 100 tariff for just £25 per month with a £20 gift card

Been searching online for the best broadband deals, but haven't yet found something that has piqued your interest? Well, we may have found an option that will end your search.

NOW Broadband's impressive 100Mbps Full Fibre 100 package (which is powered by Sky) currently costs just £25 per month. Plus, when your connection is up and running, you'll receive a £20 gift card that you can spend at Giftcloud, Tesco, Sainsbury's, John Lewis/Waitrose or Marks & Spencer. To be eligible to receive this deal, you'll just need to sign an 18-month contract and pay an upfront fee of £5.

We think this 100Mbps package is perfect for busy households. This is because it's more than quick enough to allow 6-8 family members to stream or game online simultaneously.

However, although this is a great deal, there are a few things you should know about it. For example, the gift card is only available to new NOW Broadband customers, as well as existing NOW TV customers who do not have a broadband package. Similarly, it will take 120 days after the original purchase date for your purchase to be verified as eligible for a gift card. After this period you will be sent instructions on how to choose your gift card. You will then have 90 days to claim your reward by sending it to your email or mobile phone.

Finally, if you want to make the most of this deal then you'll need to be quick because it expires on 2nd May.

OUR NOW BROADBAND DEAL

NOW Broadband Full Fibre 100 | 100Mbps | 18-month contract | £25 p/m | £20 gift card | £5 upfront

More reasons to choose NOW Broadband

We firmly believe that NOW is amongst the UK's best broadband providers. After all, as this featured deal shows, the company is one of the most affordable UK broadband providers on the market. Added to this, switching is also quick and simple if you're currently with BT, TalkTalk, EE or Plusnet.

Although NOW doesn't necessarily have broadband and TV bundles to rival the likes of Sky, BT, and Virgin Media, its options are still good for the price and they give you a lot of flexibility. Currently, you have a choice of four TV Memberships:

NOW Entertainment - which features hundreds of Sky and Freeview Channels, plus hundreds of box sets

- which features hundreds of Sky and Freeview Channels, plus hundreds of box sets NOW Cinema - which gives you access to Sky's movie channels

- which gives you access to Sky's movie channels NOW Sports - which gives you access to Sky's sports channels

- which gives you access to Sky's sports channels NOW Hayu - which has more box sets and all the latest and best reality shows

As you may expect, the more you add to your package, the bigger the monthly cost. But these packages are often much more affordable than the equivalent Sky Broadband and TV packages.

That said, one area where NOW Broadband can suffer is the fact that it doesn't offer the same range of speeds as the top providers. At the moment, it just offers four packages:

NOW Brilliant Broadband (11Mbps)

NOW Fab Fibre (36Mbps)

NOW Super Fibre (63Mbps)

NOW Full Fibre 100 (100Mbps)

This means it doesn't offer gigabit broadband at all and only provides one Full Fibre option.

Not convinced the deal we've highlighted here is right for you? Head over to our best broadband deals page, where we've highlighted all of the best offers on the market at the moment. Alternatively, enter your postcode into our widget below and we'll show you exactly which broadband deals can be found in your location.

