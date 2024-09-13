NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, September 14 (game #195)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #195) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Elements of style

NYT Strands today (game #195) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TALE

STALE

GLASS

SEAS

BEET

SWEET

NYT Strands today (game #195) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • You complete me

NYT Strands today (game #195) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: bottom, 3rd column Last: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #195) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #195, are…

BELT

HANDBAG

SCARF

JEWELRY

WATCH

GLASSES

SPANGRAM: ACCESSORIZING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Anyone who knows me will be aware that fashion is not my strong suit. I just do not care about it. So the concept of ACCESSORIZING is a little alien to me – I just wear jeans and a t-shirt, I don't need to add anything to that. Despite this inherent disadvantage, I managed to solve this Stands puzzle pretty easily – because it is indeed pretty easy.

I'm not sure that the theme clue, Elements of style, gave me much help, but finding BELT and HANDBAG by accident definitely did, and after that is was simply a question of wracking my brains for things that fashionable people might wear. After a bit more time than I probably should have needed, I got them all.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday 13 September, game #194)

COWBOY

SHERIFF

DUEL

BOUNTY

HORSE

SALOON

OUTLAW

SPANGRAM: WESTERNS