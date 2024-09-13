NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, September 14 (game #461)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #461) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LION

SWITCH

RETRO

BURGER

VINTAGE

SUB

PROM

SLIDER

SUPER

GRAPE

BUTTON

CALIFORNIA

REGION

KNOB

PRO

WINERY

NYT Connections today (game #461) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Read the label

Read the label Green: Touch this

Touch this Blue: They go before

They go before Purple: Blank [royal title]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #461) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WINE BOTTLE INFO

GREEN: CONSOLE INPUTS

BLUE: PREFIXES

PURPLE: ___ KING

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #461) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #461, are…

YELLOW: WINE BOTTLE INFO GRAPE, REGION, VINTAGE, WINERY

GRAPE, REGION, VINTAGE, WINERY GREEN: CONSOLE INPUTS BUTTON, KNOB, SLIDER, SWITCH

BUTTON, KNOB, SLIDER, SWITCH BLUE: PREFIXES PRO, RETRO, SUB, SUPER

PRO, RETRO, SUB, SUPER PURPLE: ___ KING BURGER, CALIFORNIA, LION, PROM

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 2 mistakes

Today's Connections is another fairly simple one. For starters, it doesn't require too much specialist knowledge – BUTTON, KNOB, SLIDER and SWITCH, for instance, are just generally used words. And while the WINE BOTTLE INFO group might be easier for people who drink wine, none of the answers are remotely obscure.

The one I didn't technically solve was blue – which in hindsight was one of the easiest. That group was PREFIXES, with the answers being PRO, SUB, RETRO and SUPER – all of which really should have occurred to me. But instead I focused on the [blank] king group, having spotted BURGER, LION and PROM. Trouble was, I couldn't find the fourth one, guessing SUPER and PRO (randomly) before finally going for CALIFORNIA to complete the set. I don't know what a CALIFORNIA KING is, but I solved it in the end, so who cares…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

