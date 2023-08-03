Back to school sale drops Apple's MacBook Air M2 to $949 - the lowest price ever

The back to school sales season is in full force, and retailers are taking advantage of some incredible deals on Apple devices, and today's best bargain is on the powerful MacBook Air M2 over at Best Buy.

Apple's 2022 MacBook Air is on sale for $949 (was $1,099), the lowest price we've ever seen and an absolutely fantastic value. You can get your hands on a high-quality laptop for under $1,000, which is a steal considering that, according to our Apple MacBook Air M2 review, it is one of the best laptops you could find. And currently, all four colors — Starlight, Midnight, Silver, and Space Gray — are in stock at the same discounted price.

This is easily one of the best MacBooks and one of the best laptops on the market, especially if you're looking for a well-balanced machine at a budget price. And thanks to the upgraded and powerful M2 chip powering it, you can use it for productivity tasks, creative projects, and even for up to mid-range gaming.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air (M2): was $1,099 now $949 at Best Buy

If you're looking for an affordable MacBook, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2022 M2 MacBook Air down to $949 — the lowest price it's ever been. This 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M2 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 improves on the M1 version in terms of sheer performance, making it an especially great value for the currently discounted price. So if you're looking for something that can handle a heavy workload, creative projects, streaming movies, and more, then take advantage of this sale.

The standout feature of the newer MacBook Air models is Apple's silicon powering them, which provides the Apple machines with high-class performance without breaking the bank. It allows these machines to compete and surpass many of the best Windows laptops in its price range, as it's easily one of the best Macbooks for productivity work.

This deal makes the Apple M2 MacBook Air model affordable and lower in price than the M1 MacBook Air's standard MSRP, making it the best deal out there. So, if you've been looking for a fantastic discount for an equally great Apple laptop with solid specs, take advantage of this deal now.

