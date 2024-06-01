Massive Dell summer sale is live - I've picked the 5 best laptop deals worth buying

June has only just begun but Dell isn't hanging around to kick off its summer sale with discounts of up to $500 on several of its newest and best-rated laptops. I'm always on the hunt for the best laptop deals each week here at TechRadar, so I've looked through this latest Dell sale and picked out the 5 deals worth buying.

• Browse the full sale at Dell

The one that stands out as the best value for money option is this Dell Inspiron 15 for $329.99 (was $449.99). With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SDD for storage, it's a solid all-around device for the price that will comfortably handle everyday use, general browsing, and light work.

If you want to take a step up, though, then consider this Dell XPS 13 for $799 (was $1,099). It's a clearance deal so it's a slightly older machine, but it still boasts a lot of power thanks to the Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM that provide speedy load times and impressive multitasking performance.

There are several laptop deals that I think are good picks from the Dell summer sale to suit a variety of budgets and needs, so I've included them below.

Dell Summer Sale - the 5 best laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449.99 now $329.99 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Home (S Mode) If you've got a budget of around $300 in the bank for a laptop then this Dell Inspiron 15 is a great way to spend it. You get a solid mid-range device for the price, which comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD. That's a good set of components for your day-to-day needs and light work. All-around performance is good, multitasking capabilities are fine and you get some speedy load times. It's a little bulky at 15.6 inches in size and the battery life of around 6 hours is not ideal for portability. Still, this is a decent laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 This clearance Dell XPS 13 is excellent value for money if you need a high-end Windows machine as boasts impressive power for the price. It comes packed with an Intel i7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. It's a high-end premium device for users who need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative jobs. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 review, while also praising the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display, lightweight design for easy portability, and solid 12-hour battery life.

New Dell Inspiron 16: was $949.99 now $799.99 at Dell

Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 If display size is important for you, then you can upgrade to this brand-new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, which sports a 16-inch screen. Components are very high-end, too, including the latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's a powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,559 now $1,249 at Dell

Display - 15 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 Pro One of the most powerful and stylish laptops in the Dell flash sale is this XPS 15. It's still a pricey device, but it's packed with high-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an onboard Intel Arc graphics card. It's impressive raw power at a big discount that will blast through all computing tasks and give you the power you need for advanced and demanding jobs such as video and photo editing.

Dell Inspiron 14 (2-in-1): was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dell

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Here's another brand-new laptop that's already been slashed in price at Dell. It's a solid 2-in-1 laptop with one of the latest mid-range Intel Core 5 processors and 8GB of RAM for decent overall performance, as well as a large 512GB SSD for storage. Altogether, that's a lot of power in a flexible machine that makes it great for all your computing needs, plus the tablet mode is ideal for doodlers or watching videos.

This Dell summer sale is scheduled to run through the weekend and end on June 3 so there isn't much time to pick up one of these laptop deals. Before you hit that buy button, though, you should check out all the latest Dell coupon codes to save even more money at the manufacturer's store.

Don't fret too much if you miss out or if there isn't exactly the right device for you right now. We've got the 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day in a matter of weeks, which will both feature big savings on a vast number of laptops, tablets and more tech.