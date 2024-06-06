Huge Dell summer sale continues - here are the 6 best laptop deals I recommend

I'm always on the hunt for the best laptop deals each week here at TechRadar and Dell regularly has several offers that make the cut. That's true of the manufacturer's latest summer sale, too, where you can get discounts of up to $500 on a variety of its newest and best-rated laptops.

So, I've looked through this latest Dell sale and picked out the six deals I recommend from all of this week's fresh additions – whether you need an affordable everyday device or a powerful machine for more demanding work.

• Browse the full sale at Dell

If you've got a decent budget to spend and want what I think is the best value-for-money option then you should check out this Dell Inspiron 15 for $519.99 (was $699.99). With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SDD for storage, it's a solid all-around device for the price that will comfortably handle everyday use, general browsing, light work, and some more demanding jobs.

If you want to take a step up in power and performance – and have more to spend – then consider this Dell XPS 13 for $799 (was $1,099). It's a clearance deal so it's a slightly older machine, but you still get a stellar high-end device thanks to the Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM that provide speedy load times and impressive multitasking capabilities.

There are several other laptop deals that I think are good picks from the Dell summer sale to suit a variety of budgets and needs, so I've included them below.

Dell Summer Sale - the 6 best laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699.99 now $519.99 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 This Inspiron 15 is my top pick of all the laptop deals in the latest Dell sale. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 This clearance Dell XPS 13 is excellent value for money if you need a high-end Windows machine as boasts impressive power for the price. It comes packed with an Intel i7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. It's a high-end premium device for users who need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative jobs. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 review, while also praising the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display, lightweight design for easy portability, and solid 12-hour battery life.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $379.99 now $279.99 at Dell

Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 If you want a cheaper option then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent buy and down to a record-low price. It features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

New Dell Inspiron 16: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Dell

Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 If display size is important for you, then you can upgrade to this brand-new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, which sports a 16-inch screen. Components are very high-end, too, including the latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's a powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,559 now $1,149 at Dell

Display - 15 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 Pro One of the most powerful and stylish laptops in the Dell flash sale is this XPS 15. It's still a pricey device, but it's packed with high-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an onboard Intel Arc graphics card. It's impressive raw power at a big discount that will blast through all computing tasks and give you the power you need for advanced and demanding jobs such as video and photo editing.

Dell Inspiron 14 (2-in-1): was $729.99 now $549.99 at Dell

Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Here's another brand-new laptop that's already been slashed in price at Dell. It's a solid 2-in-1 laptop with a mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM for decent overall performance, as well as a large 512GB SSD for storage. Altogether, that's a lot of power in a flexible machine that makes it great for all your computing needs, plus the tablet mode is ideal for doodlers or watching videos.

This Dell summer sale currently doesn't have an end date announced but the manufacturer does like to shift around offers regularly. Based on that, I'd suggest buying sooner rather than later if you've got your eye on one of the laptop deals above.

However, don't fret too much if you miss out or if there isn't exactly the right device for you today. We've got the 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day in a matter of weeks, which will both feature big savings on a vast number of laptops, tablets and more tech.