Dell just dropped the laptop deal to beat in today's 4th of July sales

Dell has joined in the frenzy of the 4th of July sales with its own ridiculously-named Black Friday in July event. Ludicrous title aside, it's packed with dozens of fantastic deals on laptops, desktops, and gaming hardware - and we've picked out a few of the best right here.

The highlight is an old favorite of ours here at TechRadar: the Dell XPS 13 for $849. The manufacturer's premium laptop is one of the best laptops you can buy and is excellent value for money at this price. This particular specification is down to its cheapest price this year and is a powerful all-around machine that can handle all your computing needs. It also boasts a slick design, is very portable at 13 inches, and has a long-lasting battery.

If that's a little out of your budget, or you want a more basic everyday device, then you should consider the Dell Inspiron 15 for $379.99 instead. And there are even options for the gamers out there, such as this massive $1,100 saving on the Alienware Aurora 13 that comes with a souped-up Nvidia RTX 3080 and an Intel i9 processing to give you superior gaming performance.

You can check out all of these in more detail below or head on over to our 4th of July laptop sales hub for even more offers available now. And don't forget, Amazon Prime Day starts on July 11, so there will be even more laptop deals to choose from if nothing completely grabs you today.

The X best Dell 4th of July deals

Dell XPS 13: was $1,099 now $849 at Dell

The standout offer from all the laptop deals in Dell's latest 4th of July sale. This excellent all-around laptop is $50 cheaper than the last time it was on sale and is fantastic value for money if you're after a powerful all-around device or portable creative workstation. It's powered by a recent 12th-generation Intel i7 processor, boasts 16GB of performance-boosting RAM, has a spacious 512GB SSD for storage and a crisp 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display. It's everything you could want from a high-performance compact laptop for design work and coding, school or just general use - and this is the cheapest we've seen an XPS 13 all year.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Dell

For those that want to spend a little less but still have a decent budget to hand then this Dell Inspiron 15 is another great buy for general everyday use. It's powered by an Intel i5 processor, with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for fast boot times and speedy application load times. It's a reasonable price for a device that will be great for office work, general browsing, video streaming, and video calls.

Alienware Aurora 13: was $2,899.99 now $1,799.99 at Dell

A massive $1,100 discount on a high-end gaming desktop packed with powerful components to run new favorites and old classics in top quality. There's an Intel i9 processor, 32GB of RAM and an RTX 3080 inside for incredible all-around gaming performance. And you won't be short on speedy storage, too, with the 1TB SSD. It's a lot of bang for your buck for those after a premium gaming machine.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Dell

If you prefer a larger workstation then consider upgrading to the XPS 15 that's also in the Dell 4th of July sale. It's a nearly identical specification to the XPS 13 above, aside from a slightly newer processor, so expect a similar level of performance. The main difference is the jump up to a larger 15.6-inch display, which will be better for photo and video editing but it does make the device less portable.

