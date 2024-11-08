This super-cheap HP Victus 15 gaming laptop just dropped to its lowest price yet

Best Buy has started gearing up for the Black Friday with exclusive deals, including one on what might be HP's best budget laptop. You can now get the HP Victus 15 at Best Buy for $429.99 (was $799.99).

That's incredible value for one of our best cheap gaming laptops, especially now that it's even cheaper. Even though the HP Victus 16 outperforms its predecessor, the HP Victus 15 is still an ideal option for those who want the bare basics or a regular laptop that doubles as a gaming laptop for basic titles on low-medium settings.

Today's best HP gaming laptop deal

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop: was $799.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy Even two years after launch, the HP Victus 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6550M integrated graphics, which are by no means premium parts, but still support resolutions up to 1080p and a 144Hz refresh rate. The 512GB of storage also offers enough to build a modest library of games. At its lowest price yet, the HP Victus 15 is now more than ever an ideal choice for gamers that just need the bare basics or a work laptop that can play games.

One of the HP Victus 15's selling points is its value for money, which is now even better following this huge discount. In our HP Victus 15 review, we highlighted its gaming performance (again, for this price) and ability to double as a work laptop.

The HP Victus 15 runs on the mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6550M integrated graphics, which keeps the cost low. It also runs on 8GB of RAM and includes 512GB of storage, which is a generous amount for a budget gaming laptop and enough to store a decent number of games.

You won't get the same graphical quality as more expensive gaming laptops, but you can still play games like Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p and with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also comes with free Xbox PC Game Pass, so you can take advantage of the subscription for three months after activation.

If you have the budget for a beefier laptop, consider the other options in our list of best gaming laptops. For other laptops this size, we also have a separate list for the best 15-inch laptops.