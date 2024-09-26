PS5 Pro sold out? This gaming laptop is on sale for the same price

The PS5 Pro has been a hot-ticket item in the gaming world since pre-orders opened up due to its upgraded specs that promise to elevate both graphics and framerate. Naturally, this also means that pre-orders on the standard and 30th Anniversary Edition versions have been regularly selling out. This is at least partially due to scalpers who are now selling the systems for thousands.

But don't fret! Even if you can't get your hands on the latest console from Sony, there's another option to choose from - the best gaming laptops. Not only do they offer superior specs for the same pricing, but they are also far more flexible as you can game, browse the internet with ease, use video and voice chat, complete productivity work, and more.

One such laptop is the HP Victus 15, which is currently on sale for $702 on Amazon. This particular model - the same price as a base model PS5 Pro - comes with an Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Though the GPU is a last-gen model, it's still able to handle most of the best PC games at high settings with little issues.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

HP Victus 15: was $789.99 now $702 on Amazon

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB



This is a high-end gaming laptop with some shiny new specs that's ready to handle any game sent its way. It comes with an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It also features a 240Hz refresh rate and is G-SYNC compatible.

While the base model for the HP Victus 15 is already solid in terms of specs, matching and even surpassing the PS5 Pro's in certain aspects, there are even more options for cheap if you truly want to supercharge your gaming experience.

The second version comes with 32GB of RAM, doubling the already generous 16GB of the first model and costing a little less than the console with a disc drive. And if you want the storage to match the PS5 Pro's while doubling the RAM again, the third model comes with 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage while costing $845.10, or how much the console would cost after taxes plus the disk drive and vertical stand.

