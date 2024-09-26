PS5 Pro pre-orders live: the latest on both regular and 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro stock

Hello and welcome to our live rolling coverage of PS5 Pro pre-orders and 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders.
New hardware launches are one of the most exciting things to cover and experience in gaming, and the PS5 Pro pre-order launch is no different. I'm as excited as the next PlayStation fan about the new console
The team and I will be keeping a close eye on stock levels of 'regular' PS5 Pro pre-orders today, as well as the latest on the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders. Demand is likely to be high, so if you're planning on getting in on the action we wish you the best of luck.
I've been covering PlayStation hardware and hardware launches for six years now - I feel especially hardened and seasoned by spending months covering the stock shortage that followed its launch. I'm a PlayStation fanatic too and have owned almost every single variant, am deep in the ecosystem, and love everything about the platform so I am very much part of who the PS5 Pro console is aimed at and I'm as excited as the next fan and can't wait to get my hands on my own PS5 Pro soon.
From our estimates, we're now only about 45 minutes or so away from PS5 Pro pre-orders opening fully in the UK at PlayStation Direct - so the first thing we can give you is this PlayStation Direct UK link to get into the virtual waiting room.
As well as giving you the latest on the stock situation of both the new console and the Anniversary collection we'll also be sharing some reminders about what makes the machine exciting and what we're hoping it'll mean for games going forward.