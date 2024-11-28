Don't wait for Black Friday – my five favorite VPN deals have already landed

Black Friday is just around the corner but the truth is that you don't need to wait for the big day to bag yourself one of the great Black Friday VPN deals already out there. Some of the best VPN providers have already axed their pricing, and are now even more value for money.

While many VPNs are discounted right now, Here are five I recommend to help you find the VPN most suited for your needs.

The best discounted VPN you can get

TechRadar's tried and tested top VPN recommendation has lowered its pricing with a fantastic Black Friday discount of up to 74% off. NordVPN is a great all-around that will suit everyone's needs.

You can expect easy-to-use apps across virtually every platform you can think of – even the next-generation Snapdragon PCs – packed with all the basic goods alongside many extra privacy and security features. Its performance is impressive thanks to some of the fastest speeds we tested and impeccable unblocking – whether that's a foreign streaming library or a censored site.

I'd recommend subscribing to its slightly more expensive Plus plan for maximum protection. For the equivalent of $3.89 a month, you'll also get a password manager, data breach scanner, DNS filtering, and super reliable Threat Protection Pro, an award-winning anti-malware and phishing tool.

NordVPN: Up to 74% off + 3 months free

Imagine getting the biggest name in the VPN industry starting from a tiny $2.99 per month. Well, you can now thanks to NordVPN's Black Friday offers. With up to 10 simultaneous connections, you'll be able to secure all your household devices with just one subscription. Sign-ups for one of its top-tier plans to benefit from more security tools, including its new IF theft protection NordProtect. Try it out risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee. ▶ Read more in our full NordVPN review

The cheapest VPN and security bundle

How can the best cheap VPN get even more cheaper? Once again, Surfshark has proven this to be possible when Black Friday arrives as it slashed its cost by up to 87%.

Don't be fooled by the small price tag, though. Surfshark is a very capable service that has just climbed to #2 of our top VPN rankings. Expect impressive performances – Surfshark is the fastest VPN we tested – and some distinctive extra features, like its NoBorders tool which helps you bypass VPN blocking.

Among the different Surfshark plans on offer, the Surfshark One+ subscription is the one to get if you're after a VPN with a security bundle. The equivalent of $3.99 gives you a wealth of ID protection tools, such as ID breach alerts and private search tools, alongside antivirus/anti-malware software and even a data removal service.

Surfshark: Up to 87% off + up to 6 months free

Surfshark's tiny price becomes even smaller for Black Friday, starting as little as $1.99 per month for its 2-year Starter pack. This offer gets even more value for money if you think that you can use this reliable VPN service on unlimited simultaneous connections, making it the best option for a family. Privacy, security, streaming, censorship, gaming – no matter your need, Surfshark gets you covered. Take it for a spin risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee and see for yourself! ▶ Read more in our full Surfshark review

A first-time Black Friday VPN

This year there's a long-awaited new entry into the Black Friday VPN charts – ExpressVPN. For the occasion, the provider is offering up to 82% off savings and 6 months of free protection on top. Not bad for a first-timer.

While it passed from #2 to #3 in our VPN rankings after the last round of testing, ExpressVPN remains one of the top choices on the market. Offering some of the most intuitive apps, packed with security features, including a reliable password manager even with its most basic plan. The service offers great performances all around.

Black Friday discounts, topped with a new (cheaper) two-year plan, have certainly addressed the biggest reason behind ExpressVPN's back-sliding ranking position. I recommend getting its longer plan if you are in the US to bag yourself its new Identity Defender and Credit Scanner suite for as little as $4.99 per month.

ExpressVPN: Up to 82% off + up to 6 months free Despite dominating the VPN market for a while, ExpressVPN wouldn't generally take part in seasonal sales. Not this year, though. While you can choose between three plan lengths, the one to get is definitely its longer two-year subscription. Even better if you are in the US as you'll also get ExpressVPN's new ID theft protection bundle on top, alongside its great VPN service, password manager, and ad-blocker. Why not try it out risk-free for 30 days with its money-back guarantee now that it's as cheap as it can get? ▶ Read more in our full ExpressVPN review

The most private VPN deal

Not many things are certain in life, but when you hear Proton you know that means privacy. The Swiss-based provider is famous for its commitment to securing people's data offering both great free and paid plans – whether you want to use its secure email service, ProtonMail, password manager, ProtonPass, encrypted cloud storage, Proton Drive, or, well, one of the most private VPN apps on the market, ProtonVPN.

Yes, Proton offers one of the best free VPN services. The freemium plan, however, doesn't give you access to all its potential, including streaming unblocking, torrenting VPN protection, and its full server network, including its 100+ Secure Core servers for extra privacy and security.

I wouldn't usually recommend ProtonVPN if you're on a budget, but you can now buy this beauty starting from a $2.99 monthly fee instead of the usual $9.99 price tag. If you are looking to cut the tights with Big Tech products, Proton gives you the means to take back control over all the aspects of your digital data.

Proton VPN: Up to 70% off

A 70% discount may not sound so impressive when compared with the previous deals I mentioned. Yet, on paper, it means that ProtonVPN's Plus plan can be yours for as little as $2.99 instead of $9.99. The subscription unfortunately doesn't include premium access to its Mail, Drive, Calendar, and Pass services, but you can still secure all aspects of your digital life thanks to its generous free plans. What's included, though, are its additional features like ad and malware blocking. Try it out risk-free with Proton's 30-day money-back guarantee. ▶ Read more in our full Proton VPN review

The VPN for a lifetime

What if I tell you that you can get lifetime VPN access for less than you would spend on a meal? FastestVPN's Black Friday offer is undoubtedly the wildest for this year with TechRadar's exclusive price of $22.90.

While not entering our top 10 favorite VPNs just yet, FastetsVP's deal is certainly one to consider. It certainly doesn't fully live up to its name, but it still offers decent performances and an independent audited no-log privacy policy (likewise its predecessors) – meaning that it never records any of your sensitive information of what you do online.

If you are looking for a VPN with impeccable speeds, additional privacy features, and a well-served server network, You should opt for one of the previously discounted services I mentioned. That said, FastetstVPN is certainly a super affordable choice for those looking for basic protection and streaming unblocking.