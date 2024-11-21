ExpressVPN beefs up its protection with new Credit Scanner tool

ExpressVPN has launched a new credit monitoring tool to help you protect your identity and finances online.

Credit Scanner offers real-time monitoring so that you can take swift action against suspicious activities before your online credit is impacted. It complements the newly launched Identity Defender suite that seeks to protect you against identity theft.

Like the ID bundle, ExpressVPN Credit Scanner is available only for the US market at the time of writing. It comes free of charge alongside one of the best VPN apps you can get when you sign up for its one or two-year subscription plans. The latter offer also adds the option to get a detailed monthly credit report.

Why use ExpressVPN Credit Scanner?

"Credit has moved online, so it’s not just about knowing how to manage a budget – people also need digital skills to track scores, manage accounts, and protect their information," said Lauren Hendry Parsons, Digital Privacy Advocate at ExpressVPN. "Without this, people can fall victim to scams or data breaches that impact their credit and finances."

This is where ExpressVPN Credit Scanner comes in. By sending regular updates, the tool lets you easily track changes in your credit score, payment history, and account balance.

You'll also receive timely notifications when unusual credit activity occurs. This proactive approach allows you to identify ID theft before it's too late and take all the measures to protect your finances.

ExpressVPN's new tool also promises to make it easier to access credit-freezing options, allowing you more control in protecting your credit online.

When you sign up for ExpressVPN's new 2-year plan you'll also get exclusive access to monthly detailed credit reports, helping you stay on top of your financial life. You can get up to 82% off this plan with the provider's time-limited Black Friday VPN deal.

You can activate the Credit Scanner feature directly within the ExpressVPN mobile app under the Upgrades tab, or by heading on your account page on the website. (Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Credit Scanner is part of the Identity Defender Suite the provider launched at the end of October. ID theft incidents have been rising year by year, as Data coming from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shows, with credit frauds being a big motive behind these attacks.

"We wanted to do more to help our users take control of their online identity and financial security," said Sam Bultez, Head of Product at ExpressVPN, explaining that each tool focuses on a different aspect of identity protection.

ExpressVPN Identity Defender also includes an identity theft alert, cyber insurance, and data removal service. All these solutions come alongside feature-packed VPN software with a built-in tracker blocker and free-to-use password manager for a multi-layered approach to online security.