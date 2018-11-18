This is THE best Galaxy S9 deal you'll see this Black Friday - £23 a month, £69.99 upfront

Call off the search - you've found it. The best value Samsung Galaxy S9 deal of Black Friday is the one you'll find on this very page.

I mean, you can look around the internet for something better if you want, but there's really no point - trust us when we say you won't find it. That's because the £15 discount code that Mobiles.co.uk has just sent live brings the upfront cost of its awesome £23 per month tariff down to an all-time low - and you can get it right here!

The upfront price was at £110, then £100 and eventually £90. We hadn't imagined it could go any cheaper. But pop in the voucher code OMD15 at the checkout and it now comes down to £69.99, with 4GB of data and unlimited everything else on Vodafone. It's the best price we've ever seen on Samsung's brilliant 2018 flagship phone and we're not expecting it to be beaten this Black Friday and Cyber Monday - if it even lasts that long...

Galaxy S9 mega deal for Black Friday in full

This is the first time that we've ever seen the Galaxy S9 burst under the £625-mark for the two year contract. This time last year we were getting excited when the S8 pipped £700, so you'll understand why we're so excited by this.

And if 4GB isn't quite enough data for you, TechRadar has an EXCLUSIVE offer -also from Mobiles.co.uk - on a fantastic 9GB tariff on the UK's fastest 4G network, EE. You can see full details about that deal below.

Or you can check out all the best Galaxy S9 deals currently available in the UK in our price comparison at the bottom of the page. We're honestly not sure why you'd need to though - there's no better value out there than the offers we've highlighted on this page. Enjoy!

TechRadar's exclusive Galaxy S9 deal on EE

Samsung Galaxy S9 on EE | £70 £50 upfront with TECH20 code | 9GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £28pm

EE remains the network choice of most people thanks to its blistering 4G speeds, so we can understand why that and the extra data allowance may mean you prefer this offer. It's a fiver more a month than the deal above, but £20 less upfront thanks to that TECH20 voucher code.

