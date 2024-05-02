Looking for a Pixel 8? I'd buy this deal at Visible that gets you $240 off plus an unlimited data plan for just $25/mo

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless has just listed some of the strongest Google Pixel 8 deals we've ever seen on its official site, with massive upfront discounts of $240 available on both devices.

New customers can use the code GOOGLE at checkout to get a discount on the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro when paired with one of the carrier's excellent cheap cell phone plans.

Unlike other Google Pixel 8 deals we've seen previously, no trade-ins are needed to be eligible for this promotion. Just use the code at checkout and boom - you've not just got a great saving on one of the best Android phones, but one of the best prepaid plans money can buy right now.

Visible Wireless currently has two excellent unlimited data plans to consider, with a basic tier coming in as low as $25 per month and a premium option at $40. Both are superb choices depending on your needs and include fully unlimited 5G data and free mobile hotspotting.

Of the two, the Plus plan features a set allowance of data that can't be slowed down under any circumstances (50GB), so it's the better choice if you're looking for Verizon-like speeds without having to shell out the big bucks.

Google Pixel 8 deals at Visible

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $459 at Visible

Use the code GOOGLE at checkout to get a hefty $240 off the latest Google Pixel 8 at Visible. While not technically an unlocked phone deal (you'll need a plan), this is the lowest upfront price we've ever seen for the device without the usual $80 per month and up plan at one of the major carriers. And, unlike other deals on the device, no trade-ins are needed to secure a discount.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $759 at Visible

And, if you'd prefer to go for the more premium model, you'll also find that $240 discount on the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Simply use the code GOOGLE at checkout and pair the device up with one of Visible's excellent cheap unlimited plans and you'll get a great saving on the device. As with the above deal on the standard Pixel 8, no trade-ins are needed at all to be eligible for this discount, which makes it a flexible promotion.

You can check out our Visible Wireless plans guide if you're looking for more information on this company's options. It's a great time to consider making the switch right now because not only has the carrier got some great promotions like the one above to consider, but it's also debuted a new annual payment scheme that can drive those prices down even further if you're willing to pay down some cash for a plan upfront (and commit to a year of service).

Check out our Visible Wireless deals page for more recommended ways to save.