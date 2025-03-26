Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in

Score Mint's excellent record discount on the Pixel 9

There are some superb phone deals courtesy of the ongoing spring sales at major retailers today – not least Amazon's record-low price on the exceptional Google Pixel 9 Pro. This latest flagship is currently going for $849 (was $1,099) at the retailer, which is easily the lowest price yet for an unlocked device at the retailer.

It's not the lowest price you'll find anywhere, however. Right now, the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile offers a massive $400 price cut on both the standard Pixel 9 and the high-end Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Annoyingly, the Pixel 9 Pro is absent from this promotion, but these two discounts are absolutely awesome – and they don't require the usual trade-in that's necessary at most of the major carriers.

While you will require a plan, Mint is currently throwing in a whole year of unlimited data for just $180 alongside these devices, which is a nice little bonus if you were thinking about pairing up your device with a prepaid line.

At $180, the plan in question here is half-price, so you're getting a great deal for an unlimited plan. Note, if for whatever reason you decide Mint isn't for you, then the devices will be fully unlocked after two months.

Google Pixel 9 deal at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9: $799now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile's current promotion on the Google Pixel 9 is one of the best prepaid phone deals you'll find anywhere right now. For a limited time only, you'll be able to get a massive $400 discount on this excellent flagship as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. Overall, this is a great plan and phone combo, although note that the Pixel 9 did briefly go down to just $299 over Black Friday. Still, this is an amazing deal and one that's hard to beat.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099, now $699 at Mint

Also available at Mint Mobile today...

Samsung Galaxy S25: $800now $600, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint MobileSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,300 now $1,100

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $800 now $600, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile
More into Samsung phones? Mint Mobile's excellent phone deals also extend to the excellent Galaxy S25 range this week. Right now, you can get yourself a massive $200 discount across all three devices, yielding one of the cheapest upfront prices we've seen yet on these flagships. On top of that. Mint will also throw in a full year of unlimited data for just $180, which equates to just $15/mo on average.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,300 now $1,100

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

