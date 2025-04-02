Visible Wireless just hit us with its best Pixel 9 deal ever – get $300 off any device with this handy code
Pair up your Pixel 9 with a cheap unlimited data plan
The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless has just listed its best Google Pixel 9 deal ever, with a massive $300 price cut up for grabs across all devices in the range. To get your discount, you need to use the coupon code DEALTIME at checkout when you pick up a device alongside a new plan at Visible Wireless.
While this particular promotion is open to new customers only right now, it's valid on all three of the prepaid carrier's excellent unlimited plans. That means you can use this code to pair up a $499 Google Pixel with an unlimited plan that costs just $25 per month.
The standard Visible plan includes completely unlimited data, calls, texts, and mobile hotspot allowance. It is, however, limited to 480p video streaming, so I'd recommend the pricier Visible Plus and new Visible Pro plans if you're looking for better streaming.
These plans also come with access to the super-speedy Verizon Wideband 5G network, which is the fastest possible cellular connection at the parent company.
Either way, however, you've got a superb value prepaid plan alongside a brand new (and heavily discounted) Google Pixel 9.
Google Pixel 9 deal at Visible Wireless
Google Pixel 9 series: $300 with a new plan at Visible Wireless
New customers at Visible Wireless can use the code DEALTIME at the checkout to get an exceptional $300 discount on any of the latest Google Pixel 9 smartphones this week. Not only are no trade-ins needed for this discount, but it's eligible on all three excellent prepaid unlimited plans from Visible Wireless, which start at just $25 per month.
In terms of which device to go for, all three of the latest Google Pixel 9 devices are fantastic options.
With that said, the Pro devices are definitely our favorites here at TechRadar. Not only do they feature the best design and hardware of any Pixel device yet, but the combination of a superb camera, display, and well-implemented AI features make the Pro and Pro XL extremely usable devices.
If you want to save some cash, however, then the Pixel 9 is still an excellent phone that utilizes the same chipset.
More cell phone deals to consider today
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon
We've seen superb Verizon deals on the iPhone 16 Pro Max before, but nothing quite as good as this. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get this device, which is still valued at $1,199, for free alongside a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan. On top of that, you can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch as gifts if you're willing to pay a bit extra per month for the accessory cellular lines.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch at Verizon
Verizon's just surprised us with the best deal yet on the stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra. Almost unbelievably, right now you don't even need a trade-in rebate to get this stunning premium device for free. All you need is a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan and the carrier is willing to waive the entire $1,200 cost of this device over the duration of your plan. Also, as a bonus you can throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, although note that cellular lines are paid separately for accessories and required.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders suggest this is one foldable you can skip
The Pixel Weather app's radar map has mysteriously disappeared and no one knows why