Visible Wireless just hit us with its best Pixel 9 deal ever – get $300 off any device with this handy code

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless has just listed its best Google Pixel 9 deal ever, with a massive $300 price cut up for grabs across all devices in the range. To get your discount, you need to use the coupon code DEALTIME at checkout when you pick up a device alongside a new plan at Visible Wireless.

While this particular promotion is open to new customers only right now, it's valid on all three of the prepaid carrier's excellent unlimited plans. That means you can use this code to pair up a $499 Google Pixel with an unlimited plan that costs just $25 per month.

The standard Visible plan includes completely unlimited data, calls, texts, and mobile hotspot allowance. It is, however, limited to 480p video streaming, so I'd recommend the pricier Visible Plus and new Visible Pro plans if you're looking for better streaming.

These plans also come with access to the super-speedy Verizon Wideband 5G network, which is the fastest possible cellular connection at the parent company.

Either way, however, you've got a superb value prepaid plan alongside a brand new (and heavily discounted) Google Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 deal at Visible Wireless

Google Pixel 9 series: $300 with a new plan at Visible Wireless

New customers at Visible Wireless can use the code DEALTIME at the checkout to get an exceptional $300 discount on any of the latest Google Pixel 9 smartphones this week. Not only are no trade-ins needed for this discount, but it's eligible on all three excellent prepaid unlimited plans from Visible Wireless, which start at just $25 per month.

In terms of which device to go for, all three of the latest Google Pixel 9 devices are fantastic options.

With that said, the Pro devices are definitely our favorites here at TechRadar. Not only do they feature the best design and hardware of any Pixel device yet, but the combination of a superb camera, display, and well-implemented AI features make the Pro and Pro XL extremely usable devices.

If you want to save some cash, however, then the Pixel 9 is still an excellent phone that utilizes the same chipset.

More cell phone deals to consider today

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

We've seen superb Verizon deals on the iPhone 16 Pro Max before, but nothing quite as good as this. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get this device, which is still valued at $1,199, for free alongside a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan. On top of that, you can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch as gifts if you're willing to pay a bit extra per month for the accessory cellular lines.