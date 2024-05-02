Get a perfect 4K console gaming monitor from just $229 right now at Amazon with screens from Asus, Acer, and MSI at lowest-ever prices

We're huge fans of teaming PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles with 4K gaming monitors here at TechRadar Gaming. It's a perfect marriage of the best home console advancements and dedicated, gaming-focused screens that'll display your games in their best light.

Monitors can demand sizeable investments though - but today we've rounded up a bunch of 4K monitor deals that buck that trend.

Gaming monitor expert Asus has two monitors up on sale and the first is a particularly great offering if you're after a cheap 4K monitor deal. The 28-inch Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A is just $229 at Amazon right now (was $289) and is perfect for those looking to get all the benefits of a great 4K gaming screen but are happy to keep specs restrained in order to keep the price down (its refresh rate is a maximum of 60Hz). Its brethren, the Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A, also a 28-incher, turns things up a notch and offers more bells and whistles including 144Hz refresh rate - it's down to a lowest-ever price of $529 at Amazon (was $649) right now.

Elsewhere, the massive and beautiful Asus PG42UQ is down to a lowest-ever price of $999 at Amazon (was $1,399) and is ideal for those looking to go big for their 4K monitor, the Acer Predator XB283K is only $379.99 at Amazon (was $499.99) - another lowest-ever - while if you've got to have a curved screen then the MSI G321CU 4K gaming monitor is just $379.99 at Amazon (was $529.99).

Today's best PS5 and Xbox 4K monitor deals

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A 4K gaming monitor: was $289 now $229 at Amazon

Save $60 -This is a superb price on a top budget gaming monitor that's ideal for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Its refresh rate does top out at 60Hz, but if you're content with a smooth 60 frames per second then there are not many better value offerings right now. A lowest-ever price makes this a perfect deal.

Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A 4K gaming monitor: was $649 now $529 at Amazon

Save $120 - However, if you have a bit of a larger budget and want to ensure you get that top 120 frames per second smoothness from your console then this beefier Asus TUF monitor is for you. It's only seven bucks off its lowest ever price too so the value is immense in this one.

Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ 4K OLED gaming monitor: was $1,399 now $999 at Amazon

Save $400 - If you're looking to go big, and go OLED with your gaming monitor for PS5, Xbox or PC however, then Asus has you covered with this lowest-ever price on its mega 43-inch beast. It's been at this price for a short while now, but we're not complaining.

Acer Predator XB283K 4K gaming monitor: was $499.99 now $379.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Seemingly made with 4K console gaming in mind given its maximum 150Hz refresh rate, this 28-inch Acer beauty channels everything the brand does well with monitors and offers a superb screen for PS5 and Xbox. At this lowest-ever price, you'll not get it for better value right now either.

MSI G321CU 4K gaming monitor: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - This is a record-matching lowest-ever price for this exceptionally good value and quality curved 4K screen. If you want to get something immersion-enhancing that's built only with gaming in mind, then this is perfect for the current-gen consoles.

If none of these monitors for PS5 or monitors for Xbox Series X quite matches what you're after then check out the latest lowest prices on a range of alternative 4K monitors below as dug up by our deal-finding tech.