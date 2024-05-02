Surprisingly cheap Pro monitor provides unique features that even Apple Studio display doesn't — AOC's new monitors offer KVM capability, a whopping 11 ports and Hollywood-grade Calman software compatibility

AOC has announced the Graphic Pro U3 Series of monitors, which it says are crafted with creative professionals in mind, particularly photographers, visual artists, designers, editors, broadcasters, and producers.

The Graphic Pro U3 line is made up of Q27U3CV, with a 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) display, U27U3CV, with a 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) display, and the larger U32U3CV, with a 31.5-inch 4K UHD screen.

The standout feature of the Graphic Pro U3 Series is its compatibility with Calman, the Hollywood-grade color calibration software. The screens communicate directly with the software, allowing for precise and swift monitor calibration for color accuracy. It utilizes RGB-triplet control and 1D/3D-LUT profiling, unlike custom ICC profiles, offering a more robust display calibration at the hardware level, something not typically seen in monitors at this price point.

Plenty of ports

In addition to this, the AOC Graphic Pro U3 series comes with a welcome selection of ports. Q27U3CV has 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 input, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 output, 1x RJ-45, 2x USB-C (1 up, 1 downstream) and 4x USB-A ports.

Both the U27U3CV and the top-of-the-range U32U3CV sport 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x RJ-45, 3x USB-C and 4x USB-A ports, as well as a KVM switch, so you can use a single keyboard and mouse to control multiple computers. Simply connect the devices to the monitor's USB hub, and you can switch between PCs connected to the monitor's USB-C ports. All three screens have 2x 3W speakers.

"At AOC, we understand that creative professionals demand the very best tools to bring their visions to life," said Artem Khomenko, Head of Product Management at AOC.

"We are beginning a new chapter in AOC’s legacy. Our new Graphic Pro U3 Series is the result of our expertise in display technologies and our commitment to delivering high-quality, high-performance monitors that empower creators to push the boundaries of their craft. With exceptional color accuracy, hardware calibration with Calman Ready, versatile USB-C connectivity, and a sleek design, the new Graphic Pro monitors will deliver the perfect tools for content creators and designers."

AOC's Graphic Pro U3 monitors, priced from £289.99 for the Q27U3CV, £399.99 for the U27U3CV, and £499.99 for the U32U3CV, will be available in July 2024.