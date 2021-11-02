Black Friday OLED TV deals 2021: the best early OLED sales you can find today

With only a few weeks left to go before the day itself, early Black Friday deals are starting to land. If you've been waiting to nab yourself an OLED TV, this year could be the year that you finally score one at a record-low price.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 this year, but US retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have already launched early sales, and so far, we've been very impressed. Some sites are even promising that certain tagged deals won't get any better than they are right now - meaning you don't have to worry about missing out on bigger savings in a week or two on those products.

The Black Friday TV deals event this year will be the perfect opportunity to score your dream OLED TV at a bargain price. You'll find clearance prices on last year's sets, as well as first-time discounts on newer models from top brands like LG and Sony.

You'll want to watch out though, as chips used by smart TVs and OLEDs are currently in shorter supply than usual. That means you might have to act fast to snap up a deal before it sells out.

To help you out we're combing through all the early Black Friday sales and listing the best OLED TV deals for you below. Our guide also covers when official sales will start, where to look for bargains, and our predictions for this year's best Black Friday OLED TV deals.

We'll be updating this page through Cyber Monday and beyond, so make sure to bookmark it for all the latest Black Friday news. You should also check out our Black Friday TV deals guide for help finding all different kinds of screens from OLED to QLED to LCD.

Early Black Friday TV sales US

You can shop early Black Friday OLED TV deals right now at US retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Amazon which include massive discounts on select 4K OLED TVs.

So far, we've been very impressed with these early Black Friday TV deals, thanks to record-low prices we typically see at the November sale. We've listed today's best deals from the US below and will be updating this page with all the latest offers.

Black Friday OLED TV deal of the day (US)

Image LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG, and it's on sale today for $1,796 at Amazon - that's $100 more than last week's record-low price. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation and is the best Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. View Deal

The best early Black Friday OLED TV deals (US)

Image Sony Bravia XR OLED TV (77-inch): $3,499.99 $2,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $1,000 - Sony's OLED TVs are some of the best out there offering exquisite picture quality, robust sound and a solid OS to boot. If you want an OLED that will dominate your home cinema you can't do much better than this 77-inch screen, and at $1,000 off you're sure to be snatching up a bargain with this deal. View Deal

Image LG OLED A1 Series OLED TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $896.99 at Best Buy

Save $303 - OLEDs never quite reach the ranges of 'budget' but you can snag this 48-inch OLED TV right now from Best Buy. LG's A1 OLEDs are a bit more barebones than its B1 or C1 ranges in terms of features, but the picture quality is still amazing and you'll struggle to find a better TV at this price even during Black Friday. View Deal

Image LG OLED G1 Series 65-inch OLED: $2,799.99 $2,396.99 at Amazon

Save $403 - The G1 from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. You won't be saving loads with this deal, but it is a decent discount on the best OLED display LG has ever made, and that's saying something. View Deal

Image LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch) bundle with LG soundbar and subwoofer: $3,003.98 $1,999.99 at Walmart

Save $1,004 - If you don't just want a new TV but a whole home cinema then this Walmart deal is one you won't want to miss. Not only is the LG C1 an outstanding OLED display, but this deal also comes with a decent soundbar and subwoofer to boot. It's not the best audio system in the world, but it will offer you improved performance over the C1's inbuilt speakers and comes at a great price. View Deal

Image Sony Bravia XR 65-inch: $2,797.99 $2,198.99 at Target

Save $601 - We've said above that Sony's TVs are some of the best out there and that's especially true of this excellent Bravia XR OLED display. If you aren't able to find space for the 77-inch model from Best Buy that we highlighted earlier, then here's a deal on the smaller 65-inch version from Target. View Deal

Image Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This Vizio set was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and luckily for you, it's already on sale for just $999.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal we've seen and an incredible price for a premium OLED TV. The 55-inch set features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel. View Deal

Early Black Friday TV sales UK

You can shop early Black Friday OLED TV deals right now at UK retailers like Currys, Argos, John Lewis, and Amazon which include some decent-sized discounts on select 4K OLED TVs.

So far, we've not been too impressed with what we've seen, though there are still a few bargains to be found. If you're in the UK you might want to wait a little bit longer unless you're absolutely desperate to grab one of these deals below.

Black Friday OLED TV deal of the day (UK)

Image LG OLED A1 Series 55-inch OLED: £999 £985 at Amazon

Save £14 - We know this isn't the biggest saving you'll see today but this OLED's price is the lowest we can currently find for it in the UK. The A1 is a great TV, and while it is LG's most basic OLED set you'll still get plenty of great features just at a more budget-friendly price that's actually £114 lower than its RRP. View Deal

The best early Black Friday TV deals (UK)

Image Sony Bravia XR OLED 77-inch: $3,999 $3,599 at Currys

Save £400 - Sony's OLED TVs are some of the best out there offering the full package in terms of picture quality and great sound too. If you want an OLED that will blow you away as part of your home cinema you can't do much better than this 77-inch screen, though at £400 off you might want to wait for a better Black Friday deal. View Deal

Image LG C1 OLED (55-inch): £1,699 £1,299 at Currys

Save £400 - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation. View Deal

Image LG B1 OLED (55-inch) with LG soundbar and subwoofer: £2,098 £1,798 at Argos

Save £300 - The LG B1 OLED is a fantastic OLED TV that sits between the LG A1 and C1 both in terms of price and features - though you likely won't notice the C1's improvements unless the two are side-by-side. This isn't the cheapest we've seen this OLED screen, but if you're after an early deal and want to complete your home cinema with a good sound system too this is a bundle you might want to snap up. View Deal

Black Friday TV deals: FAQ

When will the best Black Friday TV deals start in 2021? When will we start to see official Black Friday OLED TV deals? Black Friday itself falls on November 26 this year, however, we have already started to see sales pop up with weeks left to go. This varies from retailer to retailer as they try to outdo each other with earlier and earlier sales, but the best Black Friday TV deals typically happen between Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 25) and Cyber Monday (November 29).

Where are the best places to find Black Friday TV deals? In the US, you'll find the best Black Friday OLED TV deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. You'll typically find cheaper sets on sale at Best Buy and Walmart and record-low prices on premium displays at Amazon.



You can count on retailers like Currys, AO, Argos, and John Lewis to offer the best bargains in the UK. Amazon is also a reliable site to find Black Friday OLED TV deals, but we typically won't see major discounts till Black Friday proper.



If you're looking for today's best Black Friday TV deals, we've listed the top retailers below so you can compare prices in the run-up to Black Friday.

How can I get the best Black Friday OLED TV deals?

Buying an OLED TV on Black Friday can be stressful and with the tech being a lot more common there will be more deals than ever to sift through this year. While you're scrolling through the many options it can also be difficult to know which offers are worth your time and which aren't.

As we head into Black Friday our team will be sorting through all the Black Friday OLED TV deals to bring you the absolute best deals we can find - but you'll want to do some prep for yourself.

Firstly do some TV homework so you know what the best TVs are but also what different terms mean. What's the difference between Dolby Vision and HDR10+? Why go for OLED over LCD? Which brands should you avoid? You should also have an idea of what size and features you're looking for to help narrow down your decision when shopping for Black Friday TV deals.

On that note, we'd recommend you grab a tape measure and double check how big your TV space is before you put anything into your basket. Displays measure length diagonally (from corner to corner) and you'll want to make sure you can accommodate your chosen size before hitting buy. Otherwise, you might end up with a display you can't fit anywhere.

Over the years, we've found that many of the best value deals tend to appear the closer you get to the actual Black Friday weekend, especially on more expensive products – like OLED TVs – where retailers could still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price. Just watch out as these best deals can sell out quickly.

We recommend keeping an eye out for Black Friday ads and bookmarking this page as we'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday TV deals here as soon as they launch.

Black Friday TV deals - our predictions

The Black Friday OLED TV deals we expect to see in 2021

So what Black Friday TV deals do we expect to see at this year's sale? We've already been given a preview of what's to come thanks to Amazon's Epic deals sale which included LG's stunning C1 OLED TV down to a new record-low price. We're hoping to see even further discounts on Black Friday proper and we also expect to see more premium OLED TVs on sale.



If you're looking for a more budget-friendly OLED set, Vizio's offerings are a great option for those looking for premium features at a much less than premium price. Last year Vizio's OLED displays ended up being some of the most popular, so if you see a deal you like you'll want to snap it up before it sells out.

What about Cyber Monday - will there be better OLED TV deals than on Black Friday?

Cyber Monday kicks off on the first Monday after Black Friday, falling on November 29 this year. You'd be forgiven for thinking all the deals would be exhausted over Black Friday (which typically extends throughout November these days), but Cyber Monday is still a great time to save money on the tech you want.

We'd recommend going for the best Black Friday OLED TV deals rather than waiting for Cyber Monday, but if you don't find what you're looking for, it's a great second chance to find a discounted TV.

Essentially, any online store is worth keeping an eye on over Cyber Monday; after all, it's a sales event dedicated to online shopping. If you're in the US, Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy go all out over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while UK buyers should keep an eye on retailers like Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.