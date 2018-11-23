Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2018

Best Buy's Black Friday 2018 deals are here. Black Friday 2018 is November 23, but Best Buy already has lots of its Black Friday deals live.

For techies, Best Buy's Black Friday deals is one of the best ways to get a great price on the latest gear and gadgets, with deals across TVs, gaming, cell phones, audio, computing, smart home and wearables.

The retail giant opened its doors to Black Friday shoppers at 5pm on November 22, but its online Black Friday deals went live before then.

Anyone hoping to upgrade their living room, gaming setup or even their wrist will find options in Best Buy's Black Friday deals to make serious upgrades way more affordable.

With so many deals to go through, it can be a little daunting to find the one that's best for you - but that's where we can help. We will be constantly updating this page with all the best Best Buy Black Friday deals, helping you find the deals you want.

Apple iPad 2018: $329.99 now $249.99

Quite simply, this is a fantastic Black Friday deal. The iPad 9.7 only launched this year, but here we are staring an $80 discount in the face. If you're in the market for an iPad - this is the deal to go for.View Deal

PlayStation 4 1TB + Spider-Man: $299.99 now $199.99

You can get a 1TB PS4 with a copy of this year's Spider-Man game for just $199 at Best Buy. That's a good console and a great game for an equally good price.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm: $279 now $229

This is a great deal for the third generation Apple Watch. You get to save a cool $50 off the list price, and in return treat your wrist (or a loved one's wrist) to the stylish 38mm Series 3 watch in either Space Grey or Silver.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15 (2018): $1,599 now $1,099

The HP Spectre x360 15 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, with 8th-generation quad-core processors, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Plus, it's got style that can rival a MacBook Pro. You can score a whopping $500 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung NU8000 65-inch 4K TV: $1,299.99 now $997.99

Samsung's colorful, competent mid-range set does decent upscaling with some help from HDR+ Mode, while Tizen with Bixby is one of the best operating systems on the market and Game Mode is truly useful. View Deal

Samsung NU8000 49-inch 4K TV: $799.99 now $597.99

If you don't mind tweaking some settings, Samsung's NU8000 Series offers seriously bright, colorful screens. They look beautiful with a near non-existent bezel and the T-shaped stand keeps cables tidy.View Deal

Samsung NU8000 55-inch 4K TV: $999.99 now $747.99

Samsung's NU8000 TV offers 4K, HDR, a capable Smart TV platform and a loud 4.1-channel sound system built right in, and if you tweak the settings you'll get a seriously bright, colorful screen.View Deal

Samsung Q8F 4K QLED 55-inch TV: $1,899.99 now $1,499.99

If you're in the market for a 4K QLED TV this Black Friday you need to consider this deal. There's $400 the list price, and in exchange you get a sizable 55-inch display and a heap of features inside.View Deal

TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K TV: £969.99 now $899.99

TCL's 6 Series 4K TVs are hands down the best on the market for under $1,000. They offer support for multiple HDR profiles and a great smart TV platform from Roku. Best Buy has the largest model for $899 after a $70 discount. View Deal

Samsung Q8F 4K QLED 65-inch TV: $2,799.99 now $2,299.99

A $500 saving is never a bad thing, and when it's paired with the excellent Samsung Q8F things get even better. You also get 30 Days of the Sling TV Live streaming service too - so you'll be ready to watch all your favorite shows straight out the box.View Deal

Samsung Q8F 4K QLED 75-inch TV: $3,999.99 now $3,499.99

There's a huge $500 to be saved off the price of this massive 75-inch Samsung 4K TV. It boasts the firms eye-popping QLED panel technology for fantastic picture quality. This TV will make a statement at your next viewing party.View Deal

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin: $799.99 now $649.99

You can get Samsung's Ryzen-powered 2-in-1 laptop for $649 with this deal. The model includes an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor with 8GB of RAM and Vega 8 integrated graphics, as well as 128GB of solid state storage.

View Deal

MacBook Air (2017) Core i5: $999 now $799

This MacBook Air deal is pretty sweet - 8GB of RAM with 128GB of SSD storage and it's got a $200 discount. This is for last year's version, and we've just had a new model out, but we were pretty impressed with what we saw.View Deal

ASUS gaming FX705GM laptop: $1,399 now $999

This laptop has oodles of power under the hood, and while we've not tested it, it's been well-received. There's a 512GB SSD, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 17.3-inch display atop a Core i7 CPU. Not too shabby for $400 off...

View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15 (2018): $1,599 now $1,099

The HP Spectre x360 15 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, with 8th-generation quad-core processors, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Plus, it's got style that can rival a MacBook Pro. You can score a whopping $500 off at Best Buy.View Deal

MacBook Air (2017) Core i7: $1,549 now $1,349

If you want to go one level up and get a 512GB SSD on last year's MacBook Air, teaming that with a Core i7 processor, then this is the model to do it with with a meaty $200 off.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go + Office 365 bundle: save up to $110

Microsoft's portable and more affordable Surface 2-in-1 laptop is on sale for $50 off the tablet, and $90 off when paired with a type cover and Office 365. Stepping up to Office 365 Home brings the savings to $110.View Deal

Fitbit Versa: $199.95 now $149.95

Best Buy has a discount on Fitbit's best looking watch, the Fitbit Versa. This brings the smart fitness tracker down to $149 from $199. It's available in multiple colors and comes with different band sizes for an easy fit.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm: $279 now $229

This is a great deal for the third generation Apple Watch. You get to save a cool $50 off the list price, and in return treat your wrist (or a loved one's wrist) to the stylish 38mm Series 3 watch in either Space Grey or Silver.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm: $309 now $259

This is a great deal for the third generation Apple Watch. You get to save a cool $50 off the list price, and in return the stylish 42mm Series 3 watch gives you a larger screen and longer battery life than the smaller 38mm version.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm(Cellular): $379 now $329

If you want connectivity without having to carry your iPhone around you'll want the Series 3 Apple Watch with cellular support. This Black Friday deal from Best Buy gives you a sweet $50 off.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm (Cellular): $409 now $359

If you want connectivity without having to carry your iPhone around -and have larger wrists - you'll want the 42mm Series 3 Apple Watch with cellular support. This top Black Friday deal from Best Buy gets you $50 off making it more affordable.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm, Stainless Steel (Cellular): $579 now $529

The standard Series 3 comes with an aluminum watch body, but for those who fancy a little more exclusivity on their wrist, the stainless steel Watch adds an extra layer of premium appeal to an already desirable smartwatch.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm, Stainless Steel (Cellular): $629 now $579

For those who fancy a little more exclusivity on their wrist, the stainless steel Watch Series 3 adds an extra layer of premium appeal to an already desirable smartwatch. The 42mm watch body also benefits from a bigger screen and battery.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7: $49.99 now £29.99

Amazon's popular low-cost tablet gets even cheaper with this discount, bringing it to just $29 and saving you $20. It's not going to challenge the iPad in terms of quality and power, but for those looking for a cheap slate for web, emails and video this is a great option.View Deal

Apple iPad 2018: $329.99 now $249.99

Quite simply, this is a fantastic Black Friday deal. The iPad 9.7 only launched this year, but here we are staring an $80 discount in the face. If you're in the market for an iPad - this is the deal to go for.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey on PS4: $59.99 now $29.99

The latest installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise is half off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $29 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.View Deal

Xbox Game Pass 12-months: $119 now $69

Xbox Game Pass by itself is one of the most compelling reasons to own an Xbox One, and when you combine it with this massive $50 discount on a year of service – it's a no brainer.View Deal

PlayStation 4 1TB + Spider-Man: $299.99 now $199.99

You can get a 1TB PS4 with a copy of this year's Spider-Man game for just $199 at Best Buy. That's a good console and a great game for an equally good price.View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush edition + Battlefield V: $499.99 now 429.99

The special edition of the Xbox One X with a 1TB hard drive and the Battlefield V Deluxe Edition is just $429. It also includes Battlefield 1943, Battlefield 1 Revolution, and a month of EA Access.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Chime Pro & new Echo Dot: $299.99 now $179.99

This bundle brings a great price for someone trying to improve the smarts of their home. Get 1080p footage of the person at your door, and a cheeky little Echo Dot to get voice activated too.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960: $699.99 now $449.99

You can save both money and time with this deal, as the $250 discount brings the premium Roomba 960 robotic vacuum down to $449. And, once you've got it, you'll save time cleaning.View Deal

Jaybird X3 wireless headphones: $129.99 now $59.99

'An excellent pair of wireless in-ears for everyday use and workouts alike' said our review. For the cash, these wireless earbuds are a great deal this year for the workout lover in your life.View Deal

Powerbeats 3 Wireless: $199.99 now $99.99

You can get a pair of wireless headphones for just under $100 with this deal. These Beats by Dre headphones come in multiple colors and offer up to 12 hours of battery.View Deal

Parrot BeBop 2 Drone FPV Bundle: $399.99 now $249.99

'One of the best-value drones on the market right now thanks to its portable design, excellent performance, intuitive companion app and decent stamina' said our review - this is a great entry-level drone with a VR headset to watch alongside - a strong gift this year.View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T6 bundle: $749.99 now $399.99

If you've been looking for a good deal to get started into photography, this is it. This bundle includes the Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera with an 18-55m lens and a 75-300mm lens with a $350 saving!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB: $719.99 now $519.99

Best Buy has a discount on the Galaxy S9 that can match the best of them, bringing it down to $519. This is on an unlocked model, too, so need to sign a carrier contract at purchase.View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday ad leak

Best Buy debuted its lineup of Black Friday deals early, detailing the products that will be on sale in a huge 'Doorbusters' 50-page catalog.

The Best Buy Black Friday ad leak also showed us the big news that Black Friday will start plenty early, with doors opening on Thanksgiving evening at 5pm.

Best Buy's Black Friday preview gives you the opportunity to pick out the deals you want, and plan your trip to the store (or to the Best Buy website) well in advance.

Best Buy Black Friday advice

A lot of people shop on Black Friday, so there will be heavy competition for all of the best deals.

Prioritize the items you want most and the ones with the largest amount of savings, so you can get to them before they sell out and maximize your savings on Black Friday. The Best Buy ad leak is sure to help with your planning.

Pay close attention to the dates listed on deals. Black Friday has grown into something of a week-long affair in recent years, so see if any deals start earlier, be sure to go for the ones you want as soon as you can

If you pay attention to product reviews, and you know exactly the product you want, make sure to check model numbers when you’re in the store. Black Friday can come with some special models made just for the shopping day, and a 55-inch Sony 4K TV you find on the shelf this Black Friday might not be the same as the one you read all the glowing reviews about.

If you find a Best Buy Black Friday deal you want, try to determine if it will also be online. Competition in stores can make it hard to get in the door and snag the product you want before it sells out, so having the internet as a backup (or even primary) method of getting the product may help you land the deals you’re most excited about.

If you plan to shop mostly online, a VPN may help you avoid internet congestion. Too many people going to the same website to get the same deals can result in next to no one actually reaching the page. With a VPN, you can route your traffic to a different region that may not have servers so busy, allowing you to essentially beat the line.

Finally, if you've found a deal that you absolutely have to have, don't sit around. Popular products sell out quickly on Black Friday, so buy what you want before it’s gone.