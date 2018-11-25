Best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals under $50

The best Cyber Monday deals for Xbox One S and Xbox One X
Jump to deals by category:
1. Tablets
2. Accessories
3. Audio
4. Games deals
Now that Black Friday is over and Cyber Monday 2018 a mere one day away, there are more than a few cheap deals you can snag for under $50 each.
From games to accessories to headphones to voice assistants, here's a great list of items you can pick up to line some stockings (or stuff your own).
Keep in mind that some of these deals might just be good for one day, while others run past Cyber Monday.
Tablets
Fire HD 8 Tablet: $79 $49 at Amazon
You can also pick up a slightly larger 8-inch tablet is also going for $30 off.View Deal
Accessories
RAVPower Power Bank 26800mAh:
$56 $32 on Amazon
Grab this hefty power bank - enough to recharge your smartphone 6 to 8 times over - for fairly cheap on this Cyber Monday deal. View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen):
$49 $24 at Amazon
Save $25 on Amazon's latest smart speaker with this deal right here.View Deal
Super cheap: Google Home Mini -
$49 now $25 at Walmart
If you're after a spot of Google chat in your life for very little money, this Home Mini will do the job for 50% less than previously. Expired November 23 but still liveView Deal
New deal: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Alexa Voice Remote
$49.99 $34.99
The superior Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also going to be $15 off, and it has the all-new Alexa remote to boot.View Deal
Google Chromecast:
$35 $25 on Jet
You can pick up one of the cheapest streaming devices for even cheaper on Jet. This deal runs from November 22 to 26. View Deal
PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller:
$59 $38 at Amazon
While PS4 deals are hard to come by on Amazon, you can save quite a bit on accessories and games. Take for instance this PS4 controller going on a $21 discount.View Deal
Audio
Avantree 40hr Wireless Headphones:
$54 $31 on Amazon
Pick up a pair of these wireless headphones for a great discount today - but keep in mind this deal won't last.View Deal
Razer Kraken Pro V2 Headset:
$79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
Upgrade your gaming audio this Cyber Monday with a cool $30 off the Kraken Pro V2 headset. It comes with a retractable mic, in-line remote, comfy over-the-ear cushions and a lightweight, flexible design.View Deal
Games
Super Mario Odyssey:
$59.99 $48.99 at Walmart
Arguably the second-greatest game on the Nintendo Switch to date, Super Mario Odyssey can be had for the cheapest price we've seen yet this Cyber Monday weekend.View Deal
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle:
$59.88 now $25 at Walmart
This Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deal is better than half price, down to just $25. Combing two great characters - Mario and Rabbids - it's a great game to keep the kids occupied for a while.View Deal
Dragon Ball FighterZ for Nintendo Switch:
$59 $25 on Amazon
One of the best fighting games on the Nintendo Switch can be yours for just half price on Amazon, but only if you act fast.View Deal
Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5 & more up to 50% off at Amazon
Ubisoft is running an early Cyber Monday promotion with Amazon to tout some of its most recent and popular games for PS4, Xbox One and PC for up to 50% off retail prices of digital download codes.View Deal
Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One:
$59.99 $30 at Amazon
We're well into football season, of course, and what better time to simulate your favorite match-ups? You can do just that for $30 off the list price when you buy digitally from Amazon now.View Deal
FIFA 19 on Xbox:
$59.99 now $29 at Walmart
Ready to get back on the pitch? Walmart has a great deal on FIFA 19 on Xbox One - it's just $29. New this year is a better tie-breaker system for loose balls and more realistic physics thanks to EA's ever-improving Frostbite Engine. View Deal
Monster Hunter World for Xbox One:
$59.99 $27.98 at Walmart
Monster Hunter World brings the multiplayer monster-slaying series to the Xbox One - and it's easily the best entry in the series yet. Best of all, the game is more than $30 off MSRP this week.View Deal
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 on Xbox:
$59.99 now $39 at Walmart
Last but not least, where would any self-respecting Cyber Monday sales list be without a Call of Duty game? This year's latest battlefield simulator is Call of Duty Black Ops 4. There's no single-player, but you can expect a crazy-big multiplayer experience with a new battle royale mode and more zombies than you can shake a stick at.View Deal
Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox:
$59.99 now $19 at Walmart
All that exploration of the old west in Red Dead Redemption 2 got you yearning for a second taste of the city life? The remastered version of Grand Theft Auto V is available today on Xbox One at Walmart for $19.View Deal
Overwatch - GOTY Edition for Xbox One:
$59.99 $19.99 at GameStop
Looking to jump into Blizzard's well-received first-person shooter? Overwatch Game of the Year Edition is selling this week for the addictive price of $19.99 - or $40 off. (Going fast!)View Deal
Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves & more up to 50% off at Amazon
If you've got a new Xbox One or plan to get one this weekend, stock it up with new games straight from Microsoft at up to half the list price – if you buy digital download codes.View Deal
How to get the best Cyber Monday 2018 deals under $50
It's been quite a year for Xbox One games. Titles such as Forza Horizon 4, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey have stormed the gaming charts, but with each game costing at least $50 - the price of building your library quickly starts to add up.
That's what makes Cyber Monday Xbox One game deals so important. It's a chance to get these titles on offer, as retailers typically shift their old stock just before Christmas to make room for new products.
So, If you're looking to grab some discounted Xbox One games to add to your library (or even as a Christmas present), keep an eye on this page as we'll be constantly updating it in order to help you find the right deals, and the best methods of bagging bargain Xbox One games this Cyber Monday.
When is Cyber Monday 2018?
The most cyber of Mondays takes place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday, so Cyber Monday 2018 will fall on November 26.
