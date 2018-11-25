Best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals under $50

The best Cyber Monday deals for Xbox One S and Xbox One X Jump to deals by category:

Games deals

Now that Black Friday is over and Cyber Monday 2018 a mere one day away, there are more than a few cheap deals you can snag for under $50 each.

From games to accessories to headphones to voice assistants, here's a great list of items you can pick up to line some stockings (or stuff your own).

Keep in mind that some of these deals might just be good for one day, while others run past Cyber Monday.

RAVPower Power Bank 26800mAh: $56 $32 on Amazon

Grab this hefty power bank - enough to recharge your smartphone 6 to 8 times over - for fairly cheap on this Cyber Monday deal. View Deal

Super cheap: Google Home Mini - $49 now $25 at Walmart

If you're after a spot of Google chat in your life for very little money, this Home Mini will do the job for 50% less than previously. Expired November 23 but still liveView Deal

Google Chromecast: $35 $25 on Jet

You can pick up one of the cheapest streaming devices for even cheaper on Jet. This deal runs from November 22 to 26. View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: $59 $38 at Amazon

While PS4 deals are hard to come by on Amazon, you can save quite a bit on accessories and games. Take for instance this PS4 controller going on a $21 discount.View Deal

Razer Kraken Pro V2 Headset: $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Upgrade your gaming audio this Cyber Monday with a cool $30 off the Kraken Pro V2 headset. It comes with a retractable mic, in-line remote, comfy over-the-ear cushions and a lightweight, flexible design.View Deal

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $48.99 at Walmart

Arguably the second-greatest game on the Nintendo Switch to date, Super Mario Odyssey can be had for the cheapest price we've seen yet this Cyber Monday weekend.View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $59.88 now $25 at Walmart

This Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deal is better than half price, down to just $25. Combing two great characters - Mario and Rabbids - it's a great game to keep the kids occupied for a while.View Deal

Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5 & more up to 50% off at Amazon

Ubisoft is running an early Cyber Monday promotion with Amazon to tout some of its most recent and popular games for PS4, Xbox One and PC for up to 50% off retail prices of digital download codes.View Deal

Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One: $59.99 $30 at Amazon

We're well into football season, of course, and what better time to simulate your favorite match-ups? You can do just that for $30 off the list price when you buy digitally from Amazon now.View Deal

FIFA 19 on Xbox: $59.99 now $29 at Walmart

Ready to get back on the pitch? Walmart has a great deal on FIFA 19 on Xbox One - it's just $29. New this year is a better tie-breaker system for loose balls and more realistic physics thanks to EA's ever-improving Frostbite Engine. View Deal

Monster Hunter World for Xbox One: $59.99 $27.98 at Walmart

Monster Hunter World brings the multiplayer monster-slaying series to the Xbox One - and it's easily the best entry in the series yet. Best of all, the game is more than $30 off MSRP this week.View Deal

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 on Xbox: $59.99 now $39 at Walmart

Last but not least, where would any self-respecting Cyber Monday sales list be without a Call of Duty game? This year's latest battlefield simulator is Call of Duty Black Ops 4. There's no single-player, but you can expect a crazy-big multiplayer experience with a new battle royale mode and more zombies than you can shake a stick at.View Deal

Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox: $59.99 now $19 at Walmart

All that exploration of the old west in Red Dead Redemption 2 got you yearning for a second taste of the city life? The remastered version of Grand Theft Auto V is available today on Xbox One at Walmart for $19.View Deal

Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves & more up to 50% off at Amazon

If you've got a new Xbox One or plan to get one this weekend, stock it up with new games straight from Microsoft at up to half the list price – if you buy digital download codes.View Deal

How to get the best Cyber Monday 2018 deals under $50

It's been quite a year for Xbox One games. Titles such as Forza Horizon 4, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey have stormed the gaming charts, but with each game costing at least $50 - the price of building your library quickly starts to add up.

That's what makes Cyber Monday Xbox One game deals so important. It's a chance to get these titles on offer, as retailers typically shift their old stock just before Christmas to make room for new products.

So, If you're looking to grab some discounted Xbox One games to add to your library (or even as a Christmas present), keep an eye on this page as we'll be constantly updating it in order to help you find the right deals, and the best methods of bagging bargain Xbox One games this Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2018?

The most cyber of Mondays takes place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday, so Cyber Monday 2018 will fall on November 26.

