Best iPhone 14 Pro cases of 2022: how to keep your new phone safe

If you want to buy the best phone Apple makes, you'll need to start with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. When you want to protect that investment, you'll need to start right here with our top iPhone 14 Pro cases.

The iPhone 14 Pro is so new that we haven't had a chance to try it out with all of these new case options, but we're familiar with all of these makers and we know what we need. We need a case that can survive a drop and that can especially protect the cameras on the back since that is our most important upgrade this year.

We might need a case that is super slim or a case that is extra rugged and maybe even waterproof. Style is always important, but not if we have to sacrifice protection and durability.

All of our case picks are compatible with Apple's MagSafe features, so you'll have no problem charging your phone without having to remove the protective cover. The phone is so new that we haven't had time to test these cases yet, but all of our picks come from proven manufacturers with a reputation we trust, so you can feel confident trying out any of these or similar options from the same brands.

We haven't had all of these iPhone 14 cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account our own expert research, plus online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, and unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best iPhone 14 cases of 2022 in full:

Apple iPhone 14 Pro silicone case in Sunglow (Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe Apple's basic iPhone 13 case Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Plenty of color options + Snug fit Reasons to avoid - Expensive for what it is - May not offer as much protection as some

With a silky and soft-touch finish on the exterior and a soft microfiber lining on the inside, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe keeps your phone protected while being comfortable to hold.

As you'd expect from something with MagSafe support, it's snug too and you're easily able to 'stack' other related accessories to the pile if need be.

It may be expensive for a simple silicone shell, but it feels great and fits perfectly. The silicone case keeps the clean look that Apple prizes, and it comes in a nice selection of colors that naturally complement Apple's iPhone.

Casetify Bounce case with extra bumper (Image credit: Casetify)

2. Casetify Bounce Case for iPhone 14 Pro The most protection for drops and bounces Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 21.3 foot drop protection + Six times as study as MIL-STD-810G Reasons to avoid - Very expensive protection - Large and bulky bumpers

Casetify is known for its stylish and unique cases, but the Casetify Bounce case is on a whole other level. While most cases give you up to ten feet or so of bounce protection, the Casetify Bounce could potentially protect your phone if you drop it from the roof of a small building, with 21.3 feet of bounce with those huge bumpers.

It may be bulky and conspicuous, but if you need that much protection you certainly won't mind. Casetify has plenty of customization options to write on the case, so you can at least make it your own bulky and conspicuous case. It's got the raised camera bumper we require, and it can handle MagSafe charging and accessories as well.

Mous Limitless 5.0 case in ballistic Aramid fiber (Image credit: Mous)

3. Mous Limitless 5.0 Aramic Fiber The best for ballistic protection Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cool materials like Aramid fiber + Solid drop protection Reasons to avoid - More expensive - Limited color options

Mous makes a very stylish and lightweight case with a few different material finish options, and for the iPhone 14 Pro we think the aramid fiber is a cool one to choose. Aramid fibers include the same fabric family as Kevlar brand, so it should be resistant to the point of ballistic protection from drops and damage. All of the cases from Mous are drop-resistant, so even if you go for a wood finish you should still be covered.

We like the ridges for an easier grip on the side, and this case should have a nice, not too slippery texture. There is a camera bumper to protect our precious lenses, of course. The case is also MagSafe qualified and should work just fine with wireless charging.

Nomad Modern Leather case in English Tan (Image credit: Nomad)

4. Nomad Modern Leather Case The best for the executive style specifications Colour Black, Brown Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Moment (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at NOMAD Goods (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Beautiful full grain leather + Ten foot drop protection Reasons to avoid - Leather wears more - Easier to stain

Nomad makes cases that look clean and professional, and the Modern Leather cases are among our favorites when we need to make a statement. Nomad uses a sustainably sourced leather that wears nicely and develops a natural patina over time. That's much better than watching a clear plastic case turn yellow with age. For the classy, executive-level iPhone 14 Pro, we think the English tan is an excellent finish for the Nomad case.

Even though it looks stylish, the Nomad Modern Leather case is still quite protective, and it can handle drops up to ten feet. There are connection points for lanyards if you like to keep your phone tethered to your wrist. Also, even though it's a premium case, it's not the most expensive on our list.

Tech21 Evo Art case for iPhone 14 Pro in blue and white (Image credit: Tech21)

5. Tech21 Evo Art Protective Phone Case Stylish art that stands out Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Original artwork designs + Twelve foot drop protection Reasons to avoid - Not very professional looking - Few design options

Tech21 Evo Art cases are stylish as well as protective. The company licenses original artwork, so you won't see the same designs wrapping everyone else's iPhone. We like the geodic blue and white design for the high-end iPhone 14 Pro, and we still get twelve feet of drop protection. Tech21 says the Evo Art cases use a plastic that repels messes, making it easier to clean.

Like all of the cases we recommend here, the Tech21 Evo Art case will work just fine with all of Apple's MagSafe accessories and chargers. There are raised bumpers around the camera to protect the fancy new lenses if the phone takes a fall.

Waterproof Otterbox Frē case for iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Otterbox)

6. Otterbox Frē Series Underwater protection all around Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Waterproof protection + Built-in screen protector Reasons to avoid - Big and bulky - Not much added water protection

If you need serious Otterbox protection for your new iPhone 14 Pro, the Otterbox Frē series adds even more waterproofing, protecting every inch of your new device. There are sealed port covers as well as a built-in screen protector, giving you up to two meters of waterproof protection. The iPhone can already handle more than a meter on its own, but you should feel more secure if you want to shoot photos or video underwater when your phone is housed in an Otterbox Frē.

Even though it wraps around the front and back of the phone, the Otterbox Frē still gives you MagSafe protection, so you can affix the phone to Apple's magnetic accessories and chargers. The case is also made from a majority of recycled plastics, including 25% from plastic recovered from the ocean.

What is the best iPhone 14 case? It's impossible to choose a single best iPhone 14 case, as everyone has different needs and tastes, but any of the options above should do a good job of keeping it safe.

What should I look for when choosing an iPhone 14 case? Protection is key, of course, so look for things like military drop test standards, and other concrete information on this. Beyond that, consider how bulky you're okay with a case being - more protection tends to mean more bulk. You'll also want something that you like the look of, or if you want to show your phone off then maybe something transparent.

While you're waiting for your new phone and your fancy new case to arrive, you can check out our full iPhone 14 hands-on review.