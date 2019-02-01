apca motherboards 2018

The foundation of any PC build, motherboards serve as the backbone of the machine, connecting all the components and allowing them to pull together to get the performance you want.
Finalists: Best Budget Motherboard
Choosing the right budget motherboard can save you many dollars while still delivering impressive features and performance.
Asrock B360M-Pro4
Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming
Gigabyte B360 Aorus Gaming 3 WiFi
Gigabyte B450 Aorus Pro
MSI B360 Gaming Pro Carbon
Finalists: Best Premium Motherboard
A top-end motherboard today features the very best components for enhanced reliablity, and makes the most of its chipset to offer maximum performance while packing in outstanding audio and networking.
Asrock X470 Taichi
Asus Prime X299 Deluxe II
Asus ROG Maximus XI Formula
Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master
MSI MEG X399 Creation
MSI MEG Z390 Ace
Finalists: Best Motherboard Company
Asrock
Asus
Gigabyte Aorus
MSI
