apca motherboards 2018

The foundation of any PC build, motherboards serve as the backbone of the machine, connecting all the components and allowing them to pull together to get the performance you want.

Finalists: Best Budget Motherboard

Choosing the right budget motherboard can save you many dollars while still delivering impressive features and performance.

Asrock B360M-Pro4

Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming

Gigabyte B360 Aorus Gaming 3 WiFi

Gigabyte B450 Aorus Pro

MSI B360 Gaming Pro Carbon

Finalists: Best Premium Motherboard

A top-end motherboard today features the very best components for enhanced reliablity, and makes the most of its chipset to offer maximum performance while packing in outstanding audio and networking.

Asrock X470 Taichi

Asus Prime X299 Deluxe II

Asus ROG Maximus XI Formula

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master

MSI MEG X399 Creation

MSI MEG Z390 Ace

Finalists: Best Motherboard Company

Asrock

Asus

Gigabyte Aorus

MSI

