Sony's best headphones – the exceptional WH-1000XM4 – get a big price cut

The Sony WH-1000XM4 remain some of the best headphones you can buy today – despite the arrival of the Sony WH-1000XM5.

And they're now on sale in the US, where you can get the Sony WH1000-XM4 Wireless Headphones at Best Buy for $249.99 (was $349.99). Despite seeing larger price reductions in previous sales, this deal is still very impressive considering we're outside of the major sales events.

For those in the UK, there's a more modest £30 discount, meaning you can get this pair of the best wireless headphones at Currys for £199 (was £229). If you're looking for some of the best back-to-school sales then this deal will have all audiophiles covered.

Sony WH1000-XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

The $100 saving on the Sony WH-1000XM4 might not bring them down to the lowest-ever price but it's still a cracking deal for these five-star wireless noise-cancelling headphones. You might want to wait for potentially bigger discounts during Black Friday but if you don't want to hang around until November, then this is a fine deal for some top headphones.

Sony WH1000-XM4 Wireless Headphones: was £229 now $199 at Currys

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have dropped below the £200 mark in the UK. They may be slightly older cans but with a £30 discount, they’re more affordable than ever. There’s not much in it between these and the newer XM5 so consider this purchase a huge bargain. You get unparalleled noise cancellation, DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, and a wealth of essential features.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we loved how great the noise cancellation was, instantly sticking them to the top of our best noise-cancelling headphones list—where they’ve continued to stay.

They offer unbeatable sound quality, design, and value. The WH-1000XM4s are the perfect all-rounder and have seamless ANC that keeps you locked in a sonic world. We also prefer the slightly sturdier build of the WH-1000XM4 compared to the WH-1000XM5. That is why we consider them the best Sony headphones around and, believe us, the competition is vast in this field.

The XM5 has slightly better ANC and speedier fast charging, but for most people, this isn’t a dealbreaker, especially not at these prices.

