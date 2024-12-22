I adore the Sony WH-1000XM4 and they’re still at their Black Friday price today
Great ANC, audio quality, battery life, and they're super comfy
While Black Friday is behind us, some great prices have hung on a little longer. One huge highlight is a continuing discount on my absolute favorite headphones. Today, you can buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones at Amazon US for $198 (was $348) with the same headphones at Amazon UK for £175 (was £229).
I’ve used a lot of headphones over the years and none are as good as the Sony WH-1000XM4. I use them every day for listening to music, playing games, or simply enjoying a little quiet via them being some of the best noise-cancelling headphones.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 hit a record low price during Black Friday and they’ve continued to stay at that price. While the Sony WH-1000XM5 may be newer, the difference between the two doesn’t justify paying more in my opinion since the performance is so similar.
Today’s best Sony headphones deals
The Sony WH-1000MX4 do everything well while being incredibly well-priced now. There’s powerful active noise cancellation which blocks out surrounding environmental noises, while audio quality is exceptional. They’re comfy to wear too, being very lightweight. Adaptive sound control, multipoint connectivity, and wear detection all sweeten the deal to make these all-day wear friendly.
Similarly cheap in the UK, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are just as good. The ANC helps block out traffic noises, your neighbours’ DIY and so much more. There’s support for Hi-Res audio and DSEE Extreme Technology boosting the quality of everything, while little details like Speak-to-Chat prove useful throughout the day.
I loved my Sony WH-1000XM4 and easily appreciated that they are some of the best headphones around. However, I loved them on a whole different level when taking a flight with upset children all around me. The plane may have been loud but I didn’t notice and the level of comfort meant I felt happy wearing them the whole time.
As our Sony WH-1000XM4 review explains, they “deliver excellent noise-cancellation and surprising sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design”, and there’s not much more you could want from headphones.
I think my only minor quibble is that singing along or coughing can pause the music with the Sony WH-1000XM4 meaning well on that front. Other than that, these are easily the best headphones out there and the ones I recommend to anyone who’ll listen.
If somehow perfection doesn’t appeal, or you’re looking for something cheaper, there are other headphone deals which -- despite the name -- also include some of the best wireless earbuds if that’s more your jam.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.