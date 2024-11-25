Black Friday bargain: get Sony's best cheap noise cancelling headphones for under $90

As is tradition, Best Buy Black Friday deals have started well before the actual day and the retailer is offering superb choices for those looking for cheap wireless headphones. In particular, its deal on the Sony WH-CH720N at Best Buy for $89.99 (was $149.99) stands out.

There's a reason the Sony WH-CH720N is on our list of best noise cancelling headphones. Despite the modest price, they uses the same Integrated Processor V1 processor as the popular but pricey Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. The CH720N don't reach the same heights as their more expensive counterpart, but they offer more than enough value and noise-cancellation for the price.

Today's best Sony noise canceling headphones deal

Sony WH-CH720N wireless noise cancelling headphones: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy The Sony WH-CH720N are the best budget noise-canceling headphones on the market. They flaunt the same processor as the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 and offer better adaptive noise cancellation and customization features than the average budget model. The lightweight frame and 35-hour battery life also make these a comfortable and ideal travel companion. Of course, these cans won't be as good as Sony headphones that cost three times as much, but it's hard to beat at this price point.

The Sony WH-CH720N make advanced features like adaptive noise-cancellation, multi-point pairing, and support for the Sony | Headphones Connect App more accessible than ever. In its Sony WH-CH720N review, TechRadar praised the balanced sound, detailed audio, and noise cancellation that these headphones achieve with their Dual Noise Sensor Technology and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine).

You can also use Adjustable Ambient Sound, a feature used for fine-tuning the balance between your personal listening bubble and ambient noise, and the Adaptive Sound Control that automatically adjusts your listening experience based on your environment. As a plus, these headphones can last up to 35 hours and can charge back up to 60 minutes of playback within 3 minutes using USB-C fast charging.

The Sony WH-CH720N is only one of TechRadar's best Sony headphones. They also makes an appearance as one of our best cheap headphones and best noise cancelling headphones. If you'd like to get more general or have a little more money to spare, you might find something better in our list of best headphones from Sony, Bose and more.