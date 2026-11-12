Forget waiting for Black Friday — my favourite Apple earbuds just got a massive AU$130 discount

Given the fact we have confirmation that the Amazon Black Friday sale kicks off next week on Tuesday, November 17, I certainly wasn’t expecting to see the Apple AirPods Pro 3 dropping to AU$299, or the AirPods Max 2 getting a 20% discount so soon, yet here we are.

Focusing on Apple’s flagship earbuds for moment, they're now on the receiving end of a huge AU$130 discount, and this low price matches what I saw during the retail juggernaut’s Prime Day sale back in July of this year.

Save 30% (AU$130) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was AU$429 now AU$299 at Amazon If you use an iPhone and want excellent noise cancellation, a secure fit and seamless Apple device switching, the AirPods Pro 3 are for you. This deal matches the lowest Amazon price we’ve seen since Prime Day, so it’s well worth considering if you’re looking for some new earbuds for your Apple devices.

It’s not often we see discounts on Apple tech, and it’s certainly rarer to find discounts of such magnitude. And for it to not even be Black Friday proper just yet, this is a fantastic chance to beat the crowds and score what are easily among the best wireless earbuds for less.

I’ve been using the Pro 3 for just over a year now, and simply cannot find fault with them. The noise cancellation, fit and overall sound quality all make them easy to recommend, and this AU$299 price makes that recommendation even easier.

And that's not all where discounts on Apple headphones is concerned, as a 20% saving on the AirPods Max 2 is also worth shouting about.

Save 20% (AU$202) Apple AirPods Max 2 : was AU$999 now AU$797 at Amazon Now down to AU$797 in all colours, there's never been a better time to secure Apple's ridiculously good noise cancelling over ears. While the design hasn't changed much, the internals have been upgraded to deliver even better ANC performance, Lossless audio over USB-C and a wealth of useful features made possible by the new H2 chip.

If you’re a devoted iOS user, then either of these pairs of Apple headphones are going to be your best friend. Not only do they sound fantastic and offer incredible ANC, but they offer unique features that work seamlessly with iOS devices. I encourage you to check out our Apple AirPods Pro 3 review and Apple AirPods Max 2 review for more information on each.

My audio-loving colleague, Becky Scarrott, surmised of the Pro 3 that “iPhone owners who value great, shut-out-the-world noise cancellation need look no further than this set of earbuds”. Furthermore, on the subject of ANC, she adds, “it's almost scarily good at sucking the noise out of your ears”.

As for the Max 2, well they ran away with her Headphones of the Year Award, primarily thanks to the inclusion of the new H2 chip. This processor "this makes them punchier sonically, ups the ANC efficacy significantly and adds new perks such as Live Translation, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Head Gesture control and the Camera Remote feature", says Becky.

In short, no matter if you're an in-ear or over-ear kind of person, either of these pairs of Apple headphones will steer you in a winning direction. And now that they're discounted — quite significantly — ahead of Black Friday, you can now take advantage of a winning combination of price and performance.