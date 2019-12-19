Xbox Series X will support backwards compatibility from launch

We already knew that the next-generation Xbox Series X will boast backwards compatibility, but Microsoft has now confirmed the feature will be available from launch.

In an interview with GameSpot, Xbox head, Phil Spencer, explained that he's already testing out backwards compatibility on his own Xbox Series X.

"We wanted to make sure we had that, day one, we could deliver on the compatibility promise," Spencer told GameSpot. "I've been playing quite a few [Xbox 360] games on my [Xbox Series X] and Xbox One games on the [Xbox Series X] and that's just to ensure that we can be there day one."

Backwards compatibility library

(Image credit: Lionhead Games)

But how many backwards compatible games will the Xbox Series X support? According to Microsoft, the company wants the "thousands of games that run on Xbox One" to eventually become playable on Xbox Series X.

"We want those games to be able to come forward with you but we also want your services to come with you," Xbox partner director of program management Jason Ronald told GameSpot. "We want your gaming legacy to come with you, whether that's your Gamerscore, whether that's your friends list, all your Achievements, your game saves, all of that should come forward so there are no barriers for you as you think about moving forward."

While this seems like a mammoth task, apparently Microsoft has built the Series X with backwards compatibility in mind, which is sweet, sweet music to our ears as it means that hopefully making the leap to next-gen won't leave behind the Xbox games we've collected over the years.