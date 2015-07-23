Sony's making a drone strike

Unwilling to leave Parrot's new drone range to hog all of the glory, Sony is making a move into the realm of unmanned flying vehicles with its new partnership, Aerosense.

Aerosense sees Sony teaming with a Tokyo-based autopilot technology startup called ZMP Inc. to make drones that employ Sony's in-demand image sensors, which are currently used in Apple and Samsung smartphones.

But before you start putting money aside for your own Sony-branded bird botherer, the venture will not be selling its aerial wares.

Business only

Instead, Aerosense will initially only be offering drone services, rather than the drones themselves, targeting businesses requiring assistance with aerial land surveys and infrastructure assessment.

Sony's smartphone unit is providing resources for the drone venture. The head of the unit, Hiroki Totoki, said: "We're looking to explore new opportunities beyond our core consumer portfolio in enterprise markets.

"The key to driving growth in these areas will be adapting Sony's innovation in various technologies."

With Sony splitting from VAIO, and its smartphones languishing behind the likes of Samsung, Apple and HTC, Sony appears to be focusing on its sought-after sensors.

Source: Wall Street Journal