Ubisoft announces its first next-gen games for PS5 and Xbox Scarlett

Ubisoft's Gods and Monsters was announced at E3 2019, and is expected to release next year

While we've seen a few titles confirmed for the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, including Halo Infinite on the Xbox side, and plenty of likely contenders such as GTA 6 and Cyberpunk 2077 talked about, we've not seen many official announcements about what games we'll get to play when the consoles release at the end of 2020.

Ubisoft, however, has now announced its plans to bring a number of current-gen titles to the next-gen platform.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot spoke in an earnings call to investors earlier this week, clarifying that Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Gods and Monsters would all be released on the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, as well as current console platforms. An additional two titles were mentioned, but went unnamed.

Interestingly, all named three titles have had their planned launches delayed until the next fiscal year, which starts in April 2020, meaning we could get a simultaneous release across current-gen and next-gen consoles, or launches just a few months apart.

Games without borders

Releasing titles across different console platforms, even within the same Xbox and PlayStation ecosystem, is always a canny move by developers to reach a wider audience.

Even if there's a lot of interest around the new consoles when they land next year, not everyone will be buying one immediately, and a dual-release will ensure that players who don't want, or can't afford, to upgrade right away don't miss out on a new game.

Ubisoft has also recently expressed its desire to bring cross-play to all of its PvP games, something that's increasingly expected with the cross-platform capabilities of games like Fortnite and Minecraft.

Via IGN