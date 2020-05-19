There's a new PS4 Pro coming out – and it's The Last of Us 2-themed

Sony is releasing a limited edition PS4 Pro console alongside The Last of Us Part II, the company announced today on its PlayStation Blog.

The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle comes with a custom console and controller, a physical copy of the game and exclusive digital items, and will be available at launch on June 19 for $399.99 / $499.99 CAD (sorry UK and AU readers, it's a North American exclusive).

According to the blog post, the exclusive digital content includes a Last of Us Part II PS4 dynamic theme and avatars, as well as a few other goodies that you can redeem on PlayStation's online store.

In addition to the custom controller, Sony is launching a matching The Last of Us Part II-themed Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset as well as an officially licensed Seagate 2TB Game Drive with a laser-etched design of Ellie’s tattoo, which will be available for $99 and $89, respectively.

Oh, and they're making a Last of Us Part II beer, too

Although it's not included in the special edition bundle (boo!) Sony has also used the blog post to announce a limited edition Last of Us Part II-themed IPA from Kansas City's Boulevard Brewing Co.

The beer, called Space Camper Cosmic IPA, will be sold in special edition six-packs and the company is offering legal-aged gamers a chance to win one of the limited edition PS4 Pro consoles through its website.

While we may or may not shell out for another special edition console – especially this close to the launch of the PS5 – the idea of kicking back on June 19 with a cold IPA while surviving the wild in The Last of Us Part II is pretty darn tempting...