The entire Myst series on Windows 10 will soon be complete, thanks to Kickstarter

We don’t always cover Kickstarters ... but, when we do, they’re Kickstarters for the greatest PC games ever made. This time, developer Cyan Worlds took to the crowdfunding service to complete the Myst series of adventure games on Windows 10 in a fancy collector’s edition.

While the project has already been fully funded by more than $100,000 at the time of writing, Cyan Worlds hopes that you’ll back the project with $99 (about £69, AU$129) or more. Doing so will get you all seven of the Myst games together in a 25th anniversary collector’s edition box that replicates iconic objects from the first two games: Myst: Masterpiece Edition and Riven: The Sequel to Myst.

Specifically, the ‘Myst Book Box’ looks like a book ripped straight from the games that both holds your DVD cases for the seven Myst games and contains a secret compartment.

From there, a few more tiers of donation include more iconic souvenirs from the games, like a working, beetle-styled inkwell and felt-tipped pen, as well as concept art developed for the games.

The Mysts of time

However, it should be noted that five of the seven games are already available through retro PC game retailer GOG as Windows 10 downloads, and have been for some time. This project will see Cyan Worlds release the remaining two games – Myst III: Exile and Myst IV: Revelation – by August, as per the Kickstarter page. You can order all seven now for $49 (about £39, AU$69) through Kickstarter, or wait until August to see how the remaining two games will be individually priced.

Of course, the developer was keen to address the elephant in the room: ‘what about Mac?’ Sadly, knowing that the original Myst was released on Mac first, before becoming the best-selling PC game of the 20th century, Cyan Worlds claims that to maintain some of these games on macOS requires re-writing them entirely.

This option might not even be possible for the Myst games developed by third parties. Regardless, Cyan Worlds claims to be working on it in both cases.

At any rate, nostalgia-starved, long-time PC gamers are likely squealing with glee at the news, and with good reason: the best-selling PC game of all time (before The Sims) is about to be complete on today’s computers.