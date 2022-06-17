Sorry Apple, this DIY iPhone stand will finally give me a great webcam for my Mac

Audio player loading…

Unfortunately, Apple's webcams on its Mac computers have been a running joke in recent years due to their low quality, but a DIY stand looks to finally improve this once macOS Ventura is released.

Though we've seen improvements in the front cameras in Apple's iPhones in recent years, with features like filters, Portrait mode and more added, the lower quality on the Mac has remained the same.

This was put to the forefront when its Studio Display was released in March. While a software update tried to fix the bugs of webcam streams being blurry, it didn't seem to improve the quality much.

However, there's a new 3D-printed stand (opens in new tab) that can enable Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura, which uses your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac, and I can't wait to use it for my MacBook Pro.

Not long to wait

(Image credit: Apple)

While I've been loving using a Mac again after going iPad-only for several years, one takeaway from this change is how much of a step-down the webcam in the Mac is, compared to the FaceTime camera in the iPad Pro.

If I was in a Zoom or Skype call for example, the recipient would see me in high-quality, even with filters applied. But on the Mac, everything looks grainy, and while I thought it may be because the lens was smudged, I've since conceded that it's purely down to the webcam itself.

Which is why I'm looking forward to Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura. This one feature makes me look forward to the macOS update, as it lets me snap my iPhone to the back of the MacBook Pro, and use it for those important video calls each week.

But Jonathan Wight has already solved the issue of making us wonder when the accessory for clamping the iPhone to the Mac will arrive, thanks to his 3D-printed solution.

Designed and printed a Continuity Camera mount for my iMac Pro.Will modify it for a MacBookPro tomorrow 3D print files: https://t.co/WvvWfmvO3EGithub repo: https://t.co/ZckfVPO6puNo need to wait for Belkin or whoever is making the actual 3rd party mount. pic.twitter.com/vuOoAZlSUcJune 14, 2022 See more

I don't have a 3D printer, but there are some friends who do own one. With the public beta arriving in July according to Apple, it's tempting to install macOS Ventura, have the above printed out for me, and see how well the feature works.

On one hand, the new feature is an admission by Apple that they can't improve the Mac webcams fast enough, so this is the next best thing. But on the other hand, your iPhone has another use while you're working on your Mac other than charging.

Regardless of what the reasoning was behind Continuity Camera, it's one feature I'm looking forward to trying out, almost as much as the new lock screen in iOS 16. But do keep in mind, that this will only work with iPhone models with MagSafe, which allows peripherals to magnetically connect to the smartphone to charge, become a holder, and now, a camera.

If you're wanting to try this out and you have an older iPhone, there are some good deals for an iPhone 13 to make sure you're ready for Continuity Camera once macOS Ventura arrives later this year.