PS5 pre-orders won’t open ‘with a minute’s notice’, says Sony

Sony has confirmed that it will provide plenty of notice before it opens pre-orders for the PS5.

The announcement comes from head of PlayStation worldwide marketing, Eric Lempel, who was interviewed by Geoff Keighley following the recent, otherwise relatively unilluminating, DualSense controller stream.

When Keighley asked for a comment on a recent flurry of rumors that Sony is planning to “press a button” and launch PS5 pre-orders imminently, Lempel responded: “No, definitely not now. We don’t know what happened there. We had nothing to do with it. I got a message from someone saying people were lining up at stores and we had no idea why.”

Pre-order panic

Lempel added that “it’s safe to say” Sony will let those intending to purchase a PS5 “know when pre-orders will happen. It’s not going to happen with a minute’s notice. We’re going to, at some point, let you know when you can pre-order a PlayStation 5 so please don’t feel like you have to go run and line up anywhere until you receive official notice on how that will work.”

Unfortunately, Lempel didn't seem to be willing to let us know when exactly they would let us know. Of course, if recent reports that Sony is ramping up production of the PS5 to meet demand prove to be accurate, getting a pre-order in straight away may not be an absolute necessity in order to secure one at launch. But it’s always nice to know there'll be a bit of warning.

Given the PS5’s holiday 2020 release window is rapidly approaching it feels like we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to hear more. Sony and Microsoft appear to be playing a game of chicken when it comes to revealing the release dates and prices of their respective next-gen consoles.

However, there have been reports that Sony has another State of Play planned for August and separate reports that in the same month Microsoft intends to reveal the rumored Xbox Series S, a cheaper, digital-only alternative to the flagship console. It’s possible, then, that August will bring some more of the big details we’ve been not-so-patiently waiting for.

Via VGC