New touchscreen T-series cameras from Sony

Sony has shown off three new additions to its Cyber-shot compact camera range at the IFA 2007 show in Berlin today.

The mid-range DSC-H3 leads the way with its 10x optical zoom, while there are also two new stylish T-series models, the T70 and the T200.

The 8.1 megapixel H3 is the smallest ever Sony snapper to feature Carl Zeiss optics. Images can be edited on the camera itself, then exported directly to a Sony Bravia HD TV.

At just 246g, it's pretty lightweight too, making it an ideal step-up camera for those who want the convenience of a compact camera, but improved power and performance.

Smile Shutter

The T70 and T200 both feature large 16:9 touchscreen LCDs. Tapping anywhere on the screen locks focus onto that part of the image, while touching a face will turn on the Face Detection feature.

Both also come with Sony's Smile Shutter feature, which Sony claims to be able to detect when a subject smiles and will take a shot automatically. Gimmicky it may be, but these cameras are lifestyle accessories, and the feature could prove popular.

All three new Sony compacts are available from the beginning of September, with prices to be confirmed.