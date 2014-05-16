Samsung Galaxy S5 Prime nabs Bluetooth certification, must be out soon

The S5's about to get some company

Ever since the Galaxy S5 and its plastic back went on sale we've been hearing whispers that a better, more luxurious iteration of the handset - the Galaxy S5 Prime - is on its way.

The Bluetooth SIG, which signs off every Bluetooth-toting smartphone (that's all of them, folks) has just put its rubber stamp on a Samsung phone with the model number SM-G906L - that's the model number associated with the Galaxy S5 Prime, fact fans.

It looks as though the device will come running Bluetooth 4.0 but beyond that the listing doesn't give any specs away.

Never fear - we've had plenty of leaks to date. We're expecting to see a QHD screen, metal chassis and a release date of sometime in June/July when it'll be available in relatively limited quantities.

