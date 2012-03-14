Samsung Galaxy S3 finalised and heading into production

The Samsung Galaxy S3 will become Samsung's flagship Ice Cream Sandwich phone when it goes on sale in the summer

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S3 has been finalised and is heading into a full-on production cycle.

That's according to Eldar Murtazin, the oft-reliable tipster who has also seemingly confirmed that the handset will come in a ceramic – not plastic – casing.

A ceramic case would certainly be a departure from the lightweight plastic enclosures seen in the wildly successful Galaxy S, Galaxy S2 and the office-favourite Galaxy Note.

It would add a welcome dimension of durability and toughness to a range that for all its strengths has had something of a plasticky feel up to now.

We still don't have a Samsung Galaxy S3 release date for you, but you can be sure we'll bring you the news as soon as Samsung gets in touch with us.