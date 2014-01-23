Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo appears in press image leak

The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo has been popping up in various forms, but now we've got something that looks a bit more official.

An anonymous employee at a Belgian retail store told Sammobile that the Neo's pre-order page is set to go live very soon, and provided some press shots too.

The phone in these pictures looks identical to the standard Galaxy Note 3 phablet, and of course there's the possibility that these are 100% fake - however much of a certainty the Neo seems right now.

Is it The One?

The site also claims that the phone will have a pre-order price of €599 (about £490, $810, AU$920), which still seems a little high to us.

Unfortunately there were no specs to go with then pictures, but previous rumors have claimed that the phone will have both a 1.7GHz dual-core and a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, making it the world's first hexa-core phone.

On top of that we're hearing it will pack a 5.5-inch 720p Super AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with microSD slot, an 8mp camera, and will run Android 4.3.

We've asked Samsung to comment on the matter and will update as soon as we hear more.