LG D1L could rival the Samsung Galaxy S3

The LG Optimus 4X HD may not be enough

LG has confirmed its working on a handset codenamed D1L and according to rumours it could be set to rival the Samsung Galaxy S3.

LG has already revealed its flagship handset at MWC 2012 in the form of the Optimus 4X HD, which packs a beefy quad-core processor, but it looks like there's more phones in the pipeline.

A Korean source reported that an LG spokesperson had confirmed that the firm is "developing a phone with a project name D1L", but did not provide any more information.

Screen challenge

However other rumours are hinting that the D1L will feature a 4.7-inch HD display and will be powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon processor.

It's also thought that 4G LTE and Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich will feature in the D1L handset.

The Samsung Galaxy S3 is expected to sport a screen in the region of 4.6-inches, so the D1L looks lined up to challenge in this respect, however the suggestion that it will run a dual-core processor may see the LG D1L lack the power of the rumoured quad-core Galaxy S3.

From DDaily via BGR