Oculus Rift Touch controllers are about to get 53 times better

The anticipation has been building for the Oculus Rift Touch controllers, the final piece of the hardware puzzle for the Facebook-owned firm and the answer to the HTC Vive.

And while we can admit that we were excited without knowing how many games would be in the full Oculus Touch controller launch line-up, we can now confirm that latest tally has pushed our excitement over the edge.

Read more: Oculus Go

Oculus announced today that it will release 53 Touch-compatible games on its storefront on Tuesday, December 6 – the day that the Touch controllers become available for purchase.

The games will be a mix of completely new titles, games that were already out on Oculus but now have Touch support and games ported over from the HTC Vive and PlayStation VR.

We’ll include the full list further down on the page, but first here’s a trailer teasing a vast majority of the Touch’s launch games:

Here’s a list of every Touch-compatible game we know about, followed by its developer:

Arizona Sunshine by Vertigo Games

Bigscreen Beta by Bigscreen

Carnival Games VR by 2K Games

The Climb by Crytek

by Crytek Cosmic Trip by Funktronic Labs

CRANGA!: Harbor Frenzy by HandMade Game

Dead and Buried by Oculus Studios

by Oculus Studios Dead Hungry by Q-Games

DEXED by Ninja Theory

Dig 4 Destruction by COLOPL, Inc.

Enigma Sphere by YOMUNECO

Fantastic Contraption by Radial Games and Northway Games

Final Approach by Phaser Lock Interactive

Fly to KUMA MAKER by COLOPL, Inc.

Fruit Ninja VR by Halfbrick Studios

Galaxy Golf by Liftoff Labs

The Gallery Episode 1: Call of the Starseed by Cloudhead Games

Gary the Gull by Limitless Studios

Grav|Lab: Gravitational Testing Facility & Observations by Mark Schramm

HoloBall by TreeFortress

Home Improvisation: Furniture Sandbox by The Stork Burnt Down

I Expect You To Die by Schell Games

by Schell Games Job Simulator by Owlchemy Labs

Kingspray by Infectious Ape

by Infectious Ape Medium by Oculus

by Oculus Music Inside by Reality Reflection

NBA 2KVR Experience by Visual Concepts / 2K

Ocean Rift by Llŷr ap Cenydd

Oculus First Contact by Oculus Studios

by Oculus Studios Pierhead Arcade by Mechabit Ltd

PLANNES by Tricol

Please, Don’t Touch Anything by Escalation Studios

Pro Fishing Challenge VR by Opus

Proton Pulse Plus by Zero Transform

Pulsar Arena by Zero Transform

Quar: Battle for Gate 18 by Steel Wool Games

Quill by Story Studio (beta) by Oculus Story Studio

by Oculus Story Studio Rec Room by Against Gravity

Rescuties VR by mode of expression, LLC

Ripcoil by Sanzaru Games, Inc.

Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope by Croteam VR

Space Pirate Trainer by I-Illusions

Sports Bar VR by Perilous Orbit and Cherry Pop Games

Super Kaiju by Directive Games

Superhot VR by SUPERHOT Team

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality by Bossa Studios

theBlu by WeVR, Inc.

Toybox by Oculus Studios

The Unspoken by Insomniac Games

by Insomniac Games Viral EX by Fierce Kaiju

VR Sports Challenge by Sanzaru Games, Inc.

by Sanzaru Games, Inc. Windlands by Psytec Games Ltd

ZR: Zombie Riot by PlaySide VR

Oculus says that you’ll get two of these games free with the pre-order of the Touch Controllers – The Unspoken and VR Sports Challenge – while Toybox will be free for everyone who purchases the controllers regardless of whether they pre-order them or not.

We’ll have more on these games – as well as the controllers themselves – as we approach the Touch’s December 6 release date.