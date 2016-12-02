Oculus Rift Touch controllers are about to get 53 times better

The anticipation has been building for the Oculus Rift Touch controllers, the final piece of the hardware puzzle for the Facebook-owned firm and the answer to the HTC Vive.
And while we can admit that we were excited without knowing how many games would be in the full Oculus Touch controller launch line-up, we can now confirm that latest tally has pushed our excitement over the edge.
Oculus announced today that it will release 53 Touch-compatible games on its storefront on Tuesday, December 6 – the day that the Touch controllers become available for purchase.
The games will be a mix of completely new titles, games that were already out on Oculus but now have Touch support and games ported over from the HTC Vive and PlayStation VR.
We’ll include the full list further down on the page, but first here’s a trailer teasing a vast majority of the Touch’s launch games:
Here’s a list of every Touch-compatible game we know about, followed by its developer:
- Arizona Sunshine by Vertigo Games
- Bigscreen Beta by Bigscreen
- Carnival Games VR by 2K Games
- by Crytek
- Cosmic Trip by Funktronic Labs
- CRANGA!: Harbor Frenzy by HandMade Game
- by Oculus Studios
- Dead Hungry by Q-Games
- DEXED by Ninja Theory
- Dig 4 Destruction by COLOPL, Inc.
- Enigma Sphere by YOMUNECO
- Fantastic Contraption by Radial Games and Northway Games
- Final Approach by Phaser Lock Interactive
- Fly to KUMA MAKER by COLOPL, Inc.
- Fruit Ninja VR by Halfbrick Studios
- Galaxy Golf by Liftoff Labs
- The Gallery Episode 1: Call of the Starseed by Cloudhead Games
- Gary the Gull by Limitless Studios
- Grav|Lab: Gravitational Testing Facility & Observations by Mark Schramm
- HoloBall by TreeFortress
- Home Improvisation: Furniture Sandbox by The Stork Burnt Down
- by Schell Games
- Job Simulator by Owlchemy Labs
- by Infectious Ape
- by Oculus
- Music Inside by Reality Reflection
- NBA 2KVR Experience by Visual Concepts / 2K
- Ocean Rift by Llŷr ap Cenydd
- by Oculus Studios
- Pierhead Arcade by Mechabit Ltd
- PLANNES by Tricol
- Please, Don’t Touch Anything by Escalation Studios
- Pro Fishing Challenge VR by Opus
- Proton Pulse Plus by Zero Transform
- Pulsar Arena by Zero Transform
- Quar: Battle for Gate 18 by Steel Wool Games
- by Oculus Story Studio
- Rec Room by Against Gravity
- Rescuties VR by mode of expression, LLC
- Ripcoil by Sanzaru Games, Inc.
- Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope by Croteam VR
- Space Pirate Trainer by I-Illusions
- Sports Bar VR by Perilous Orbit and Cherry Pop Games
- Super Kaiju by Directive Games
- Superhot VR by SUPERHOT Team
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality by Bossa Studios
- theBlu by WeVR, Inc.
- Toybox by Oculus Studios
- by Insomniac Games
- Viral EX by Fierce Kaiju
- by Sanzaru Games, Inc.
- Windlands by Psytec Games Ltd
- ZR: Zombie Riot by PlaySide VR
Oculus says that you’ll get two of these games free with the pre-order of the Touch Controllers – The Unspoken and VR Sports Challenge – while Toybox will be free for everyone who purchases the controllers regardless of whether they pre-order them or not.
We’ll have more on these games – as well as the controllers themselves – as we approach the Touch’s December 6 release date.
- Check out our guide to the best VR games