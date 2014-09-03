Asus EeeBook X205 combines netbook style with a full-size keyboard

Asus has unveiled a new ultra-affordable laptop, the EeeBook X205, at IFA 2014, resurrecting the once popular Eee brand that was synonymous with the netbook era.

Available in Europe later this year for €199 (about £165, $260, AU$280), it promises to solve some of the issues that ultimately led to the doom of the netbook.

It packs a 11.6-inch LED backlit display (possibly with a 1,366 x 768 pixels resolution) in a very compact form factor.

With a 17.5mm profile and weighing less than 1Kg, it still houses a full-size keyboard and a larger-than-average touchpad (36% bigger), something usually found on 14-inch models.

Fanless design

Other interesting specs include a fanless design, 12-hour battery life and up to 14 days standby with real-time updates in sleep mode, a quad-core Intel processor (possibly the Atom Z3735), 2GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, two USB ports, a card reader and an HDMI port.

Asus will also bundle 500GB of cloud storage for two years with the EeeBook X205, which will be available in white, black, red and gold.